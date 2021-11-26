Best bet: BIG PACKAGE (10)

Best value: PIER FORTY (4)

FIRST: Gun Maestro adds blinkers after speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Inevtabl Conection, a game second in first start, has trained sharply in the interim. Munny Bolt has lost at odds-on in last two starts; you've been warned.

SECOND: Cara's Dreamer tallied swift late-pace figure when second in last; more to come. War Canoe packs potent kick; three wins on Big A sod. Pure Bode should be favorably positioned near the front in big field; don't ignore.

THIRD: Big Little Risk projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Feathers Road could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Yarrow is another that would be aided by swift splits. D'vinicris is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: Pier Forty was sandwiched between next-out winners when second last time; call based on price. No Burn notched sizzling final fraction when breaking maiden by 10 lengths last out; bounces on Saturday? Mr. Briggs makes first start since claimed by profitable barn; very interesting.

FIFTH: Windfall Profit was a tough-trip seventh in last; forward move predicted. Flauto is speedy and favorably posted; very dangerous. Unruly Julie will get added ground; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Frosted Wild Ride was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Marysvale made menacing middle move and flattened in debut; benefits from cutback to sprint. Favor (Todd Pletcher) and Send for Me (Jonathan Thomas) are firsters that were purchased for $500k; tote watching a must.

SEVENTH: Ohtwoohthreefive regressed in last after dominant win in prior; rebounds. Wish Me Home also took a backward step in most recent after game placing two back; worth long look. Maseta visually impressed when circling field to break maiden last time; right in the thick of this.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Speaker's Corner has trained sharply since top-figured win last month; pairs up. Miles D, another last-race winner, delivers strong late wallop on best efforts; big-time threat. Bourbonic is 3-for-3 at Aqueduct; hard to ignore.

NINTH: Sorrel is working with a purpose for first start since March; ready to roll. La Dragontea logs very fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts; very playable. Candy Flower could capitalize on soft lead in field that's light on front-runners.

10TH: Big Package earned rapid final fraction when motoring past nine rivals to win last; keeps on giving. Turned Aside could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Value Proposition is riding a two-race winning streak for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Grateful Bred is fleet-footed and should offer beefy ticket; very interesting.