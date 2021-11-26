Best bet: PRIORITIZE (6)

Best value: CHANGE OF CONTROL (7)

FIRST: City at Night fired crisp half-mile drill since even third in last; takes another forward step. My Brother Cam compiled tight workout tab at Tapeta Farm; dangerous. Paratus needed last; improvement expected.

SECOND: More Good Times has been idle since hard-charging fourth in key race on Oct. 3; solid layoff stable. A Girl Named Jac exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front. Two Cent Tootsie owns speed and drops; don't ignore.

THIRD: No Deal logged four of her five wins on Big A loam; weakness of field is selection's strength. Amos should be aided by class relief and return to dirt; must consider. Gringotts is training consistently for first start since August; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

FOURTH: Invest makes third start of form cycle after game placing in last; more in the tank. Bustin the Rules also exits sharp second in last and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Run for Boston packs potent late kick on best races.

FIFTH: Dreampoint is working with a purpose for first start since July; 3-furlong bullet on Tuesday seals the deal. Bernardino displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Mr. Connecticut exits strong second in last; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Prioritize is rested and owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A; shows history of firing big efforts off the bench. Danny California gets class relief and owns fast final figures; dangerous. Amatteroftime was overmatched in last after dominant win in prior; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Change of Control fired sharp half-mile work since determined win on Keeneland turf last month; pairs up. Piedi Bianchi owns positional speed and has won two in a row; very playable. Too Sexy, a winner of three of last four, could be ideally placed in contentious group; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Hopeful Treasure, a clear-cut victor in last, could be perfectly positioned in the stalker's seat once again. Chateau could play out as the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end rider at the helm. Rough Entry had won five straight before falling over stricken foe in last; right in the thick of deep Fall Highweight Handicap.

NINTH: Determined Star has trained strongly since making sustained rally to break maiden on Laurel grass last month; ready for prime time. Anador, a determined maiden victor on Belmont turf in most recent, hails from streaking Christophe Clement barn; worth long look. Mischievous Kiss has won two straight for Bill Mott; very dangerous.

10TH: Gailhorsewind should pack intensified late wallop with turnback to sprint. Tiktoknaway is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Starship Rogue switches surfaces for potent dirt-to-turf barn; very interesting. Freedomofthepress has failed as the favorite in last three starts; you've been warned.