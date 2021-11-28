Best bet: HIGH TIDE (8)

Best value: STEELERSFANFORLIFE (7)

FIRST: Mandatory is speedy, rested and training with a purpose. Waxman runs late and will be in the catbird seat if top pick hits the wall. American Law makes first start since gelded; very playable.

SECOND: Get the Candy was a front-end winner in last; secures the pocket once again. Fetching could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Show Me the Honey is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Lady Thornhill tallied improved late-pace figure in last; set for breakout effort. Duckphat regressed in last after finishing third in prior two starts; rebound threat. Hit the Nail was compromised by wide trip in most recent; must consider.

FOURTH: Radio Days was a top-figured winner in debut; prepare for short price. Boss Lady Kim was a tough-trip third in last at Delaware; viable option to top selection. Waterworks took backward step in most recent after dominant maiden score two back; very interesting.

FIFTH: Red Fortress logged four tight works since useful fourth in debut; more to give. Sandrone owns speed and has finished third in all three starts; be no surprise. Bustin Up has been burning it up in the morning; could be the goods in debut.

SIXTH: Big Al's Gal won by more than seven lengths last out; pairs up. Cadeau de Paix notched all four wins on Big A loam; worth long look. Chloe Rose has worked two times since clear-cut victory in most recent; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Steelersfanforlife drops and makes peak start of form cycle; throw deep in wide-open turf route. Be Yourself was victimized by soft flow and wide trip last time; another that will offer fat ticket. Alley Oop Johnny is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: High Tide made sustained rally when a hard-charging second in last; more to come. Space Launch should pack intensified kick with slight cutback in distance. Public Information defeated top pick by a length when winning on Nov. 21; must be factored into the mix. Lonesome Fugitive is right in the thick of this on "A" game.

NINTH: Perfect Flight has drilled three times since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Courvoisier has failed to get the job done as the favorite in all three starts; burns more cash? Citizen Mack was an improved third in last; big-time player. Curteis could find 9-furlong trip to his liking; price will be tempting.