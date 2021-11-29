Best bet: OPEN TIL MIDNIGHT (3)

Best value: MASTEROF THE TUNES (10)

FIRST: Investment Income compiled tight work tab for first start in 11 weeks; classic Chad Brown. Blue Times could prove very tough on a soft lead; big-time danger. Pruning could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SECOND: Ambassador Kelly has worked three times since sharp third in debut; more to come. A Mo Reay was second at 25 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash? Glamorous Days is training strongly for debut; follow the money.

THIRD: Open Til Midnight overcame traffic trouble when a determined maiden winner last time; pairs up. Cool Laoban should move forward with return to turf; very playable. Pure Panic gets class relief and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Heels Together logged solid numbers in both starts; weakness of field is selection's strength. Violent Vixen was a front-running second in last; benefits by cutback to 6 furlongs? Madame Rose owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

FIFTH: Evidence Based drops after pace-compromised in last; forward move predicted. Athena Dancer notched only win on Big A grass; very interesting. Proper Grammar is riding an improving line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Sweet Surprise returns from freshener after regressing in last start; solid work tab seals the deal. Glitter Up adds blinkers and moves to turf; improvement predicted. Candy Light was a hard-charging second in debut; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Saratoga Pal should pack enhanced wallop with slight cutback in distance. Steam Engine projects as the main speed in first start since claimed; very playable. Bronx Bomber logged all four wins at the Big A; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Binkster makes second start for new barn after even fifth in last; improvement expected. Crea's Bklyn Law took backward step in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Gran Casique was a strong second in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Jack the Cat tallied improved late-pace figure when a close-up fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Artemus Bridge drops and packs potent late kick on best efforts. King's Honor is fleet-footed and 1-for-1 on Big A grass; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Masterof the Tunes should possess intensified punch with turnback from routes; throw deep in weak nightcap. Candy Monet moves to turf after fast-closing maiden score last time; big-time player.. She's the One owns a win and two seconds from three starts; likely underlay. Snicket was a useful fourth in last; very interesting.