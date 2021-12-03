Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 5
Best bet: MY BOY TATE (10)
Best value: MOHS (4)
FIRST: Tami's Orchid should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Live in Five owns speed, drops and moves to grass; dangerous. Frosted Bourbon could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.
SECOND: Al's Rocket was a sharp second in last; more to give. Empire Ridge owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the main speed. Smokin' T was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.
THIRD: Red Pepper Grill tallied fast late-pace figure when second on Halloween; gets there on Sunday. R Working Girl is fleet-footed and fresh; dangerous. Linny Kate could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.
FOURTH: Mohs notched swift final fraction when winning last at Hawthorne; ready for prime time. Dreams of Tomorrow logs fast figures and owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A turf. Temple wheels back in a hurry after front-running placing on Nov. 19; right in the thick of this.
FIFTH: Bank Sting gets favorable turnback to sprint; three tight works since last start seals the deal. The Important One is riding a three-race winning streak; could easily take another. Awillaway was a hard-charging winner at 46-1 last time; don't dismiss.
SIXTH: Excursionniste returns to turf and drops back in with maidens; breakthrough predicted. Nikostratos bested top selection by more than two lengths when second in debut; very playable. Lord Brownie exits sprints and should be advantageously positioned near the front; worth long look at long price.
SEVENTH: Bossmakinbossmoves was second in both starts; breakthrough predicted. Agility gained short-lived lead in the stretch when fourth in debut; tighter on Sunday. Eminency is training swiftly for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; could be the goods.
EIGHTH: Volkert could be favorably placed in the stalker's seat in bulky field. Veterans Beach, a determined winner in last, owns fast back numbers; big-time threat. City Mischief is speedy and could get early jump with aggressive handling.
NINTH: Brazillionaire needed last and drops; forward move predicted. Tackle displayed out-of-the-blue speed in last; dangerous. Sidd Finch lost a head bob when a game second in most recent; must be factored into the mix.
10TH: My Boy Tate has trained strongly since winning second straight last out; keeps on giving. Captain Bombastic owns speed, fast numbers and makes third start of form cycle; big-time contender. Jemography is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts. Wild Banker was second to an 11-length winner in Empire Classic last out; must consider.