Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 9
Best bet: WICKED LADY (1)
Best value: OK HONEY (8)
FIRST: Wicked Lady logged four tight works since even third in debut; forward move predicted. Noli Temere hails from potent second-out stable; dangerous. Doc Doc Rock was a change-of-pace fourth in last; must consider.
SECOND: The Honorable Ruth makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; set for breakout. Write the Check will be aided by cutback to sprint. Racing Queen adds blinkers and returns to dirt; price will be tempting.
THIRD: Addilyn should pack amplified wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs. Guns Blazing is speedy and drops; could easily take this. Just Stay Home makes first start since moving to Mark Hennig barn; don't ignore.
FOURTH: Ashaar owns fast back numbers but plunges to claiming cellar; must take the good with the bad. Invest was a game second in last at Finger Lakes; logical contender. High Command is competitive on best efforts; very interesting.
FIFTH: Bells On Her Toes makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to come. Classic Miss was a clear-cut second in last at Finger Lakes; very playable. Bistrita is by a high-percentage first-out sire; worth long look.
SIXTH: Royal Meghan has trained sharply since strong third in last; more in the tank. Oxana owns field's fastest final figures on best efforts; very dangerous. Bold Confection is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.
SEVENTH: Ernie Banker makes first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; logged lone win on Big A loam. Rickys Revenge was a determined maiden winner in last; big-time threat. Raven Rocks consistently logs fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.
EIGHTH: Ok Honey was a front-running winner in last at Finger Lakes and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Chasing Cara could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Towering Orbit is speedy and needed last; dangerous. Color Chart is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to shake clear from other pacesetters; don't dismiss.