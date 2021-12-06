Best bet: AMITY ISLAND (6)

Best value: ALWAYS CHARMING (5)

FIRST: Good Skate is fresh, hails from Rudy Rodriguez barn and could offer value in weak opener. Printrack drops after speed and fade in debut; likely to be overbet. Aranjuez was second in only start; don't ignore.

SECOND: Cazilda Fortytales gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds. Shanes Pretty Lady is a last-race winner from streaking barn; dangerous. High School Crush owns positional speed; must consider.

THIRD: My Roxy Girl regressed in most recent after fast-figured win in prior; bounces back. Saratoga Beauty, claimed from last six starts, makes first start for Tom Morley stable; dangerous. Holmdel Park consistently delivers strong efforts; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Sixteen Tons is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Deputy Flag is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed. Macho Boy also is quick from the gate and rates a puncher's chance at solid price.

FIFTH: Always Charming makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; crisp half-mile breeze last week seals the deal. Silver Samurai could play out as the controlling speed; must respect. C. B Loves a Fight concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Amity Island adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. That Is Key won by more than six lengths at Finger Lakes last out; right in the thick of this. Coffee Bar owns a win, a second and a third in three starts at the Big A; logical contender.

SEVENTH: Risk Profile was compromised by wide trip in last; rates close call. Anything Pazible consistently tallies fast late-pace figures; price will be tempting. Siena Magic is speedy and firing bullets for first start since February; worth long look.

EIGHTH: El Mayor adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Yah Huh could impact at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues. Bohemian Ruby is another that would be aided by swift splits. Go Johnny Go has made just two starts in field that's jammed with professional maidens; must consider.