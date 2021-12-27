Best bet: BREW PUB (1)

Best value: RAISING SAND (8)

FIRST: Brew Pub gets slight cutback in distance after earning improved late-pace figure in last; amplified kick predicted. Damilano bested a next-out winner when second in last; dangerous. D'vinicris drops and returns to dirt; must consider.

SECOND: Diamond Collector was a fast-figured second in race won by repeat victor; prepare for unplayable price. Exxaltress is training swiftly for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Rosebug needed last; logical contender.

THIRD: Quickflash owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead. Anything Pazible could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Run for Boston is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Hoopla owns speed and pulls weight from the field; old-school handicapping. Alfie Solomons also is quick from gate and is training sharply for first start since April; likely to be undervalued. What's My Category should pack enhanced wallop with turnback to sprint; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Cathedral Beach owns strong first-out pedigree; sharp work tab seals the deal. Inevtabl Conection has finished second in both starts; no-brainer. Urban Forest is improving with each start; another logical player.

SIXTH: Straight Skinny gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds at fat number. Rocco Strong disliked slop last time; dangerous on dry land. Coach Bahe can land in the exotics if splits get torrid; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Maiden Beauty was a determined, front-end winner in last; positional speed proves the difference. Ice Princess could be the prime beneficiary if top selection is unable to handle the distance. Sharp Starr regressed in most recent after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Raising Sand runs late and should find the mile trip right in her wheelhouse. My Boy Colton owns speed and drops; dangerous. Alite was an improved fifth in last; must be factored into the mix. Esor is right in the thick of weak nightcap on "A" efforts.