Best bet: TWO THIRTY FIVE (6)

Best value: REGAL EMPIRE (8)

FIRST: Mandatory was short on conditioning when making first start since April last time; duly tightened. Castle Chaos is fresh and logged fast numbers when second in both starts; big-time contender. Comedic Timing has worked five times since third at 30 cents on the dollar at Penn National last out; recoups losses?

SECOND: Addilyn makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to come. Magnetique compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Mia Bea Star drops after third to a 10-length winner in last; don't overlook.

THIRD: Good Skate tallied swift internal and final figures when a clear-cut second in last; keeps on giving. Runninsonofagun was a tough-trip third in debut at Churchill Downs; very playable. U Kant Whip It drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

FOURTH: R Working Girl projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Handle the Truth could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Ghostghostghost took backward step in last after dominant maiden score in prior; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Blewitt gets confident two-level price boost after blowing seven rivals off the track when a 13-length winner in last; pairs up. Microscope never got going on sloppy strip last out; very competitive on best efforts. Vettori Kin owns a win and a third in five starts on main track; very interesting.

SIXTH: Two Thirty Five tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner at Mountaineer last time; ready for prime time. Mexican Wonder Boy, 7-for-15 lifetime, is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very dangerous. Prioritize was a useful fifth in first start since three-month layoff last out; forward move expected.

SEVENTH: Tiergan notched better-than-it-appears final fraction when third after wide trip in last; call based on price potential. Sea Foam is fresh, fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Danny California could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

EIGHTH: Regal Empire notched solid late-pace number when a wide third last out; price play in wide-open nightcap. Curlin's Wisdom displayed newfound speed when third on turf in most recent; likely underlay. Juggler has drilled three times since game placing on Nov. 18; right in the thick of this. Bossmakinbossmoves regressed in last after finishing second in first two career starts; must be factored into the mix.