Best bet: EARLY EDITION (4)

Best value: SNICKET (9)

FIRST: Runabout compiled tight work tab for first start since July; primed and ready. Noble Thought was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Flowers for Lisa owns fast back numbers; don't dismiss.

SECOND: Raymond Road gets class relief after regressing in last; bounce-back effort predicted. Doc Doc Rock owns speed and gets Lasix; very interesting. Cricket West is training swiftly for first start since October; worth a look.

THIRD: Dream Bigger drops and gets appropriate cutback in distance. Stanhope is fleet-footed and moves to dirt; must consider. Healy's Hope could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Early Edition logged swift final fraction when a 22-length maiden winner at Parx last out; ready for prime time. Cazilda Fortytales, a 10-length winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Enter Sandwoman, another last-race winner, could be ideally situated in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Pineapple Man displayed speed in debut and outworked 59 rivals in half-mile drill on Monday; tighter. Impressionist made late run in first start and could be in the garden if top selection hits the wall in the lane. The Institute gets the meds for first start in eight weeks; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Missalpha is fleet-footed and favorably posted outside; rates close call. Summer Bourbon also is quick from the gate and is a seven-time winner at the Big A. Binkster is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: More Graytful fell victim to fast fractions in last; less stressful trip from more favorable post. Bronx Bomber was a tough-trip third in last; very playable. Bustin Shout drops and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Mr Jefferson should pack intensified wallop with turnback to mile; pair of bullet works in the interim seal the deal. Hagler was a "soft" winner in last; very dangerous. Courvoisier exits determined maiden score in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Snicket, done in by brutal splits last time, fired 3-furlong bullet for switch to dirt. Ok Honey, another that followed last race with swift drill, was a rough-trip seventh in last; big-time contender. Big Time Lady tallied fast-figured score the first time she touched Big A loam; very playable. Towering Orbit owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay.