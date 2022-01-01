Best bet: LETMETAKETHISCALL (8)

Best value: OK HONEY (6)

FIRST: Precipitate holds an edge on the numbers; prepare for paltry price. Intense Honor displayed improved speed in last; worth a look. School of Thought was freshened after two seconds this past fall; must consider.

SECOND: Masked Marauder should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Hangar One is speedy and should provide generous odds; very interesting. Mo Mischief makes first start since gelded; more than good enough on best efforts.

THIRD: Frosted Bourbon was a change-of-pace second in last; handles switch to dirt. Gallina could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Madame Rose owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

FOURTH: Kumar was a determined, front-running winner for this price in last; repeats. Fast Break regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Runningforhome packs potent kick on "A" efforts; dangerous.

FIFTH: Perfect Flight gets the meds after game placing in last; rates close call. Order of Magnitude adds blinkers and Lasix for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Long Term, another that gets first-time Lasix, was a sharp second in first start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Ok Honey fired half-mile bullet since wide seventh in last; call based on price potential. Bustin Bay gets two-level price hike by new barn after dominant win in last; very playable. Quality Stones is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Captivating Cara was a determined maiden winner in last; keeps on giving. Appreciate should appreciate the class relief and turnback to sprint; price will be tempting. Tangoberg is quick from the gate and could easily capitalize on an unchallenged lead; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Letmetakethiscall tallied swift internal numbers when an even third in last; 6-furlong work in the interim seals the deal. Bank Sting exits visually impressive win in last; could easily take another. Eloquent Speaker, another last-race winner, should have more to give in third start of form cycle.

NINTH: V Pattern returns from freshener and adds blinkers; breakthrough predicted. Forty Two Ace is training with a purpose for first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time contender. Shinjuku compiled tight work slate for first start since July; worth long look. Bohemian Ruby could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.