TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 2

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: LETMETAKETHISCALL (8)

Best value: OK HONEY (6)

FIRST: Precipitate holds an edge on the numbers; prepare for paltry price. Intense Honor displayed improved speed in last; worth a look. School of Thought was freshened after two seconds this past fall; must consider.

SECOND: Masked Marauder should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Hangar One is speedy and should provide generous odds; very interesting. Mo Mischief makes first start since gelded; more than good enough on best efforts.

THIRD: Frosted Bourbon was a change-of-pace second in last; handles switch to dirt. Gallina could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Madame Rose owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

FOURTH: Kumar was a determined, front-running winner for this price in last; repeats. Fast Break regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Runningforhome packs potent kick on "A" efforts; dangerous.

FIFTH: Perfect Flight gets the meds after game placing in last; rates close call. Order of Magnitude adds blinkers and Lasix for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Long Term, another that gets first-time Lasix, was a sharp second in first start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Ok Honey fired half-mile bullet since wide seventh in last; call based on price potential. Bustin Bay gets two-level price hike by new barn after dominant win in last; very playable. Quality Stones is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Captivating Cara was a determined maiden winner in last; keeps on giving. Appreciate should appreciate the class relief and turnback to sprint; price will be tempting. Tangoberg is quick from the gate and could easily capitalize on an unchallenged lead; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Letmetakethiscall tallied swift internal numbers when an even third in last; 6-furlong work in the interim seals the deal. Bank Sting exits visually impressive win in last; could easily take another. Eloquent Speaker, another last-race winner, should have more to give in third start of form cycle.

NINTH: V Pattern returns from freshener and adds blinkers; breakthrough predicted. Forty Two Ace is training with a purpose for first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time contender. Shinjuku compiled tight work slate for first start since July; worth long look. Bohemian Ruby could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kemba Walker of the Knicks dribbles the ball
Walker joins Randle on the sideline for Thunder game
Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) goes to the
Obi, Knicks can't get much going against Thunder
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with teammates
Zibanejad's shootout goal gives Rangers win over Tampa Bay
Rangers center Greg McKegg sets to face off
McKegg gladly plays the role of backup for the Rangers
Rangers coach Gerard Gallant looks on during the
2021 ending on positive note for Gallant and Rangers
Elijah Riley is carted off in Miami after
LI's Riley to start for Jets two weeks after scary concussion
Didn’t find what you were looking for?