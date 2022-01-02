TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: ALPINE QUEEN (6)

Best value: EASY TO BLESS (7)

FIRST: Dreampoint packs solid late kick and moves to dirt; timid call in weak opener. Mom's Eye Candy, idle for nearly a year, owns speed and makes first start versus NY breds. Got the Gold was a clear-cut second in last; big-time danger.

SECOND: Luz runs late and could be aided by added ground; throw deep in another weak event. Lanfrankophile is fleet-footed and compiled tight work tab for first start since November; dangerous. Waters of Merom, a dominant winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Chad Brown; certain underlay.

THIRD: Pipito drops, is quick from gate and pulls weight from the field; old-school handicapping. Aranjuez could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Rodriguez entry: Looking to Heaven and Any Minute both get Lasix for the first time; must consider.

FOURTH: Guns Blazing projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Rainbow Gal is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final numbers on best efforts; very playable. Beautiful Karen gets class relief and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Exfiltration drops and could be ideally seated in the stalker's perch. Incontrovertible was an improved second in last; very dangerous. Ethel's Doctorate makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Alpine Queen tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Chloe Rose consistently fires big efforts; logical threat. Suspended Campaign owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Easy to Bless fired 5-furlong bullet since game second in last; more to give. Trinni Luck is swift and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Royal Meghan has worked twice since tough-trip fifth in last; forward move expected.

EIGHTH: Sunset Louise gets the meds and compiled solid work slate for first start since debut on Nov. 21; improvement predicted. Rcaptivating was a hard-charging second when 24-1 in last; very playable. Know It All Audrey was an improved fourth after poor start in last; very interesting. Mama Said No makes first outing since moving to Tony Dutrow barn; don't ignore.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Antonio Brown of the Buccaneers runs the ball
What a wild show the Jets and Bucs put on
Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on during
Judge's soliloquy can be both right and wrong
Braxton Berrios of the Jets dives into the
Brady ruins Jets' upset bid with game-winning TD pass in final seconds
Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on during
New year looks like old year for Giants in dismal loss to Bears
Knicks guard RJ Barrett, center, controls a defensive
Shorthanded Knicks get outhustled and fall to Raptors
Mike Glennon of the Giants reacts after fumbling
Giants Q&A: Was that the worst passing game this century?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?