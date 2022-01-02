Best bet: ALPINE QUEEN (6)

Best value: EASY TO BLESS (7)

FIRST: Dreampoint packs solid late kick and moves to dirt; timid call in weak opener. Mom's Eye Candy, idle for nearly a year, owns speed and makes first start versus NY breds. Got the Gold was a clear-cut second in last; big-time danger.

SECOND: Luz runs late and could be aided by added ground; throw deep in another weak event. Lanfrankophile is fleet-footed and compiled tight work tab for first start since November; dangerous. Waters of Merom, a dominant winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Chad Brown; certain underlay.

THIRD: Pipito drops, is quick from gate and pulls weight from the field; old-school handicapping. Aranjuez could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Rodriguez entry: Looking to Heaven and Any Minute both get Lasix for the first time; must consider.

FOURTH: Guns Blazing projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Rainbow Gal is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final numbers on best efforts; very playable. Beautiful Karen gets class relief and owns swift back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Exfiltration drops and could be ideally seated in the stalker's perch. Incontrovertible was an improved second in last; very dangerous. Ethel's Doctorate makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Alpine Queen tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Chloe Rose consistently fires big efforts; logical threat. Suspended Campaign owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Easy to Bless fired 5-furlong bullet since game second in last; more to give. Trinni Luck is swift and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Royal Meghan has worked twice since tough-trip fifth in last; forward move expected.

EIGHTH: Sunset Louise gets the meds and compiled solid work slate for first start since debut on Nov. 21; improvement predicted. Rcaptivating was a hard-charging second when 24-1 in last; very playable. Know It All Audrey was an improved fourth after poor start in last; very interesting. Mama Said No makes first outing since moving to Tony Dutrow barn; don't ignore.