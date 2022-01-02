Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 7
Best Bet: KHALI MAGIC (2)
Best value: MOSTLY HARMLESS (5)
FIRST: My Cousin Rich drops to lifetime low; call based on price potential. Motion to Strike is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Tough Workout also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.
SECOND: Khali Magic's sit-and-pounce style should be well served in field with sufficient speed. Bastet is speedy and is an obvious threat on an unchallenged lead. A Ring Thing was a wire-to-wire winner the first time she touched Big A loam; dangerous.
THIRD: Silver Samurai is speedy and gets the meds; outworking 180 rivals in half-mile drill on New Year's Eve seals the deal. Barone Marchis also gets Lasix after useful fifth in debut; very interesting. Gimmedamoney, another that receives Lasix for first time, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.
FOURTH: Gandy Dancing is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets favorable cutback in distance; rates close call. P J Advantage was a fast-figured winner at the Big A in the winter of '19; time-machine play. Dark Money wheels back in a hurry after claimed by Rudy Rodriguez on New Year's Day; big-time contender.
FIFTH: Mostly Harmless made menacing middle move and faded last time; primed for breakthrough. Glitter Up was a front-running second on turf last time; be no surprise. Champagne Poetry ran late debuting in same last race as Glitter Up; must consider.
SIXTH: Annika Gold notched improved late-pace figure when a non-stressful third in last; more to give. Cartwheel was a change-of-pace third in most recent; more than good enough on "A" game. Cover Photo bested cheaper by nearly four lengths last out; dangerous.
SEVENTH: Voice of Spring, idle since fast-figured win this past spring, is training with a purpose for return. Mashnee Girl has raced on turf recently but owns a front-running score on dirt; worth long look. Left Leaning Lucy is competitive on best efforts.
EIGHTH: Pals Ally was an improved fourth in last; class drop is the clincher. The Honorable Ruth owns two seconds and two thirds from four starts; logical player. Endless Crusade is fleet-footed and makes third start of form; could easily take weak nightcap. Lost Anchor is developing with each start; don't ignore.