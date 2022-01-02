Best Bet: KHALI MAGIC (2)

Best value: MOSTLY HARMLESS (5)

FIRST: My Cousin Rich drops to lifetime low; call based on price potential. Motion to Strike is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Tough Workout also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Khali Magic's sit-and-pounce style should be well served in field with sufficient speed. Bastet is speedy and is an obvious threat on an unchallenged lead. A Ring Thing was a wire-to-wire winner the first time she touched Big A loam; dangerous.

THIRD: Silver Samurai is speedy and gets the meds; outworking 180 rivals in half-mile drill on New Year's Eve seals the deal. Barone Marchis also gets Lasix after useful fifth in debut; very interesting. Gimmedamoney, another that receives Lasix for first time, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Gandy Dancing is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets favorable cutback in distance; rates close call. P J Advantage was a fast-figured winner at the Big A in the winter of '19; time-machine play. Dark Money wheels back in a hurry after claimed by Rudy Rodriguez on New Year's Day; big-time contender.

FIFTH: Mostly Harmless made menacing middle move and faded last time; primed for breakthrough. Glitter Up was a front-running second on turf last time; be no surprise. Champagne Poetry ran late debuting in same last race as Glitter Up; must consider.

SIXTH: Annika Gold notched improved late-pace figure when a non-stressful third in last; more to give. Cartwheel was a change-of-pace third in most recent; more than good enough on "A" game. Cover Photo bested cheaper by nearly four lengths last out; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Voice of Spring, idle since fast-figured win this past spring, is training with a purpose for return. Mashnee Girl has raced on turf recently but owns a front-running score on dirt; worth long look. Left Leaning Lucy is competitive on best efforts.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Pals Ally was an improved fourth in last; class drop is the clincher. The Honorable Ruth owns two seconds and two thirds from four starts; logical player. Endless Crusade is fleet-footed and makes third start of form; could easily take weak nightcap. Lost Anchor is developing with each start; don't ignore.