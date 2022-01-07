TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 8

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: RISK PROFILE (4)

Best value: ESCAPOLOGY (3)

FIRST: False Hope gets the meds, moves to dirt and drops; set for wake-up. Lady of Thoroton, another that gets Lasix and class relief; looms a late-running threat. Banksamillion compiled tight work tab for first start since October; worth long look.

SECOND: Chowda notched swift internal figures in NY-bred stake last out; two works in the interim seal the deal. Twelth Man tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; very interesting. Ryan's Cat is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers but has been sidelined since May; mixed message.

THIRD: Escapology is riding a forward line on the numbers; call based on price potential. Live in Five returns to dirt after showing newfound speed in last; logical, short-priced contender. New York Supreme is fresh and hails from Rudy Rodriguez barn; must consider.

FOURTH: Risk Profile was a non-stressful fifth in last and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. American Monarch was a fast-figured second in last; likely underlay. Market Alert regressed in last after game win in prior; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Obsessed drops and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Profusion has worked just once since winning by nearly eight lengths on Nov. 26; red-flag alert. Mr. Briggs delivered subpar efforts in last two but owns swift back numbers; mixed message.

SIXTH: Extreme bounced last time after fast-figured win two races back; 3-furlong bullet on Tuesday is the clincher. Charlie Five O owns speed and swift back figures; dangerous. Colormepazzi was a hard-fought second at 10-1 last time; takes backward step at short odds on Saturday?

SEVENTH: Honey Money was pace-compromised when a strong second in last; amplified kick with turnback to sprint. Chasing Cara fired crisp half-mile drill since determined win in last; very playable. Esotica is training with a purpose for return from 57-day layoff for Chad Brown; classic pattern.

EIGHTH: Lobsta has trained strongly since withstanding pressure from start to finish when winning last; takes another. My Boy Tate, second to top pick when favored last out, is 11-for-29 lifetime; be no surprise. Alpha Chi Rho has won five of last six on lesser circuits; playable if price is right.

NINTH: True Empress logged solid late-pace figures when third in both career starts; rates close call. Celine the Queen gets Lasix after speed and fade when favored in debut; dangerous. Ribot's Valentine was second to a runaway winner in first start; must consider. Playmaggieforme is training sharply for debut; follow the money.

