Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 9
Best bet: DOIN'ITTHERIGHTWAY (8)
Best value: CHARLOTTE WEBLEY (4)
FIRST: Gailhorsewind lands in weak field for dirt debut; best of the worst. Soupster is training with a purpose for first start in 126 days; speedy and dangerous. Superbloodwolfmoon fired 3-furlong bullet for first start since November; worth a look.
SECOND: Black Irish displayed speed versus better fields in last two starts; swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Majestic Tiger, a last-race maiden winner, could be ideally situated in the stalker's seat. Brockmoninoff is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to outbreak top selection.
THIRD: Boom Boom Kaboom was a clear-cut second in last but owns troubling 0-for-20 slate; must take the good with the bad. Data Deal was a strong third in first start since two-month absence last out; dangerous. Remembermom makes first start since claimed by Pat Reynolds; must be factored into the mix.
FOURTH: Charlotte Webley makes quick return after determined score last week; pairs up. Miss Peppina, another last-race winner, has trained with a purpose since claimed by Robert Falcone; very playable. Quantitativbreezin owns speed and fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" efforts.
FIFTH: Forgotten Mission is fleet-footed and outworked 89 rivals in half-mile breeze last week; ready to roll. Ouch Ouch Ouch should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Rickys Revenge took backward step in last after hard-fought victory in prior; bounce-back threat.
SIXTH: Irish Giant was a non-stressful seventh when facing tougher bunch at Parx last time; improvement predicted. Deputy Flag is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Steelersfanforlife drops two class levels and moves to turn; wake-up potential.
SEVENTH: Auburn Hills was done in by sizzling splits last out; expecting softer flow at longer trip. No Burn was a fast-figured winner in last; big-time player. Southern District fits the classic Chad Brown profile (rested and training sharply); right in the thick of this.
EIGHTH: Doin'ittherightway was pace- and trip-compromised when a game second in last; gets it done on Sunday. Agility tallied rapid pace and final figures when a strong maiden winner in last; worth long look. G Munning compiled tight work tab for first start since winning debut on Nov. 19; very interesting.
NINTH: He's Got It gets the meds after useful third in turf debut on Dec. 2; transfers form to dirt. Eminency bested a next-out winner by three lengths when second in debut; could easily take nightcap. Devious Banker was second to a much-the-best winner last time; must consider. Raw Courage is riding a forward line on the numbers; can't be easily eliminated.