SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 13

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: PONY SOPRANO (9)

Best value: BASTET (6)

FIRST: Labarde gets the meds and is training with a purpose for first start since November; improvement predicted. Fromanothamutha, another that gets Lasix for first time, is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead; paltry price is the problem. Stjames was a useful fourth in turf debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Left Leaning Lucy projects as the main speed in race that's lacking a clear front-runner. Voice of Spring, idle since last spring, packs potent kick on best efforts; dangerous. Shalimar Gardens, another that returns from layoff, owns fast numbers on "A" game.

THIRD: Annika Gold is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call based on price. Foxtail is fleet-footed and fresh; big-time, front-end threat. Subiaco could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FOURTH: Dorothy's the Boss is training consistently for first start since Memorial Day; ready to roll. Steppin' Hawk is rested and owns solid numbers on best races; dangerous. Norman Queen, fourth in key-race debut in September, compiled sharp work slate for return; very playable.

FIFTH: Continentalcongres fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in three months; controlling speed with aggressive handling. Champagne Poetry ran late when third in turf debut; stretch threat. Glitter Up has drilled three times since improved placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Bastet looms the controlling front-runner from cozy, outside slot. Khali Magic tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last at Finger Lakes; worth long look. To a T ships in from South Florida for Saffie Joseph; more than good enough on best.

SEVENTH: Blu Grotto makes third start of form cycle after clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Giocare delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; very dangerous. Mister Candy Ride owns positional speed; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Majestic Dunhill gets class relief after even fourth in last; forward move expected. Green Light Go is training swiftly for first start in seven weeks; big-time player. Lil Commissioner owns two wins and two thirds in five starts at the Big A; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Pony Soprano has drilled three times since non-threatening eighth in debut on grass; class drop and surface switch seal the deal. Dr. Levy, another class dropper, has been gelded and gets Lasix since last start; worth long look. Rvindicated was an improved second in last; must consider. Pit Stop Man displayed newfound speed in last; heading in the right direction.

