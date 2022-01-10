Best bet: TWO THIRTY FIVE (7)

Best value: FORTY COMETS (5)

FIRST: Frosted Wild Ride gets Lasix, pulls 10 pounds from majority of field and projects as the main speed; old-school handicapping. Becauseofthebrave was a late-running second in last; big-time danger. Bad Breth regressed in last after game placing in debut; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Banyan Breeze owns advantageous stalker's style; call based on price potential. Alcools owns speed, fast figures and drops; very dangerous. Competitive Saint gets class relief and returns to dirt; very playable.

THIRD: Oh Mrs. Maisel gets the meds for 3-year-old debut; breakthrough predicted. Into Happiness owns speed and also gets Lasix for first start as a 3-year-old; could easily take this. Khuluq, another that gets the anti-bleeding diuretic, was a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Cartwheel drops two price levels after useful fourth in last; forward move expected. Paddy's Princess also gets class relief after being eased in last; dangerous if all is well. Cover Photo is a last-race winner that's likely to fall through the cracks in the wagering; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Forty Comets tallied rapid final fraction when a front-running maiden winner last time; keeps on giving. Papa Smooth is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Tapizearance needed last and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SIXTH: Brew Pub owns a favorable sit-and-pounce style; call in weak maiden group. Scherzando was an even fourth in last; worth long look. B C Glory Days bested top selection by a half-length when second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Two Thirty Five bounced in last after fast-figured score two back; rebounds. Mexican Wonder Boy is speedy and 1-for-1 at the Big A; dangerous. Pioneer Spirit was a hard-fought second in last; regresses on Friday?

EIGHTH: No Salt logged fast late-pace figure when running past 12 rivals to win last; pairs up. Blewitt has impressed when winning last two by a combined 16 lengths; big-time player. Vintage Hollywood tallied improved internal numbers in last; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Pals Ally runs late and could get ideal setup in weak nightcap. The Honorable Ruth was third when favored in last; logical, short-priced contender. Endless Crusade is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this. Midmon owns competitive numbers on best efforts.