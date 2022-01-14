TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' selections for Sunday, Jan. 16

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: BATTLE BLING (8)

Best value: WRITEITONTHEICE (1)

FIRST: Writeitontheice was a useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Necromancer is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. R Doc outworked 23 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; don't ignore.

SECOND: Summary Judgment was a front-running maiden winner in last; takes another. Cinderella's Cause could be ideally positioned in the stalker's perch; worth long look. Linny Kate makes first start since claimed; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Guns Blazing blazed on lead when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Baba tallied fast late-pace figure when a determined victor in most recent; very dangerous. Awesome Indra, another last-race winner, could easily take one more.

FOURTH: Laochi gets the meds and returns to maiden ranks; best of those that have started. Stone Creator, one of the newcomers, is from a dam that has produced three winners from three foals to race; follow the money. Galaxina, another firster, noticeably picked up tempo of workouts as debut drew near; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Good Culture was a hard-charging second in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Purple Hearted owns speed and swift numbers; logical contender. Chase the Cat has drilled three times for switch to dirt; very interesting.

SIXTH: Wudda U Think Now will be aided by slight cutback in distance; don't think price will be much. Secret Rules is fleet-footed and fresh; worth long look. Big Engine looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Legit drops and owns fast back numbers; best if all is well. Flowers for Lisa is quick from gate and looms a front-running player at short odds; you make the call. Invest regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Battle Bling was a clear-cut second to a repeat winner last out; call based on price. Miss Leslie ships in after winning three straight on mid-Atlantic circuit; be no surprise. Vienna Code tallied rapid late-pace figure when taking last; worth long look.

NINTH: Eddie the Great gets added ground after improved fourth in last; more to come. Miracle Nicky owns speed and gets Lasix; big-time danger. Silvermill drops, moves to dirt and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; wake-up threat. Cagney is another that gets class relief and surface switch; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
