SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: GREAT WORKOUT (2)

Best value: BOSSHIP (8)

FIRST: Afilada gets Lasix and makes third start of form cycle; swift half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Solid Tune is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sweet Surprise makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

SECOND: Great Workout tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Prince James should be aided by cutback to sprint; dangerous. Irish Giant makes third start of form cycle; packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: The Glenmore could play out as the main speed in first start since May; rates close call. Hey It's Tati drops and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Big Tony's Girl was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: My Cousin Rich is rested and drops to lifetime low; breakthrough predicted. Motion to Strike is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Romantic Man was a fast-figured second in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Honey Money tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. Dancing Kiki is fresh, gets class relief and owns fast back figures; big-time threat. Choose Happiness was just a length behind top pick on Dec. 19; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Fingal drops, adds blinkers and turns back to more favorable distance. Roman Empire owns swift late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous. It's Mandatory was a pole clear for second in last; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Timed Out is training with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; ready to fire big shot. My Roxy Girl holds razor-sharp current condition; very dangerous. Primacy fits the classic Chad Brown profile; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Bosship drops and gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; forward move predicted. Winetastic also gets the meds and class relief; very interesting. Gimmedamoney, another that gets the anti-bleeding diuretic, owns fast numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Bointheback drops and makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

