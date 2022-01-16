Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 21
Best bet: BOURBON MISSION (5)
Best value: WICKOSITY (8)
FIRST: Lucky Brody is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call based on price. Exalted Charm is speedy, drops and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Flying With Angels packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.
SECOND: Full Moon Fever drops and logs fast final fractions on best efforts. Bezos also gets class relief and could play out as the main speed. Bar Fourteen also is fleet-footed and could get overlooked in the wagering.
THIRD: Reeley Psyched should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Inouaintalkintome makes third start of form cycle and pulls weight from the field; dangerous. Phenomenal Woman drops after even fifth in last; right in the thick of this.
FOURTH: Mr. Fidget was pace- and trip-compromised last time; two works in the interim seal the deal. Breaking Stones could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Jerusalem Gates has been idle since Thanksgiving and drops two price levels; fire sale?
FIFTH: Bourbon Mission notched improved pace and final numbers last time; class drop is the clincher. Healy's Hope could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. Cause of Action owns fast back figures; must consider.
SIXTH: Dream Bigger gets confident two-level price hike after determined win on New Year's Day; pairs up. P J Advantage is rested and owns strong late kick on "A" efforts. Steam Engine will be on the engine and could prove very tough if allowed soft splits.
SEVENTH: Lady Milagro gets the meds and projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Rooski, riding a two-race winning streak, cut down top selection on the last jump to score on Dec. 17; very dangerous. Rosemary Potatoes was a front-running winner in debut at Monmouth this past summer; must be factored into the mix.
EIGHTH: Wickosity gets Lasix and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. My Last Mission also gets the meds and drops and could capitalize on unchallenged lead; very interesting. Vibe Setter sheds the blinkers and adds Lasix and could be sitting on wake-up at fat ticket. Workingman's Dude will be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs; right in the thick of this.