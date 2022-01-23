Best bet: SON OF AN EX (7)

Best value: P J ADVANTAGE (8)

FIRST: Analysis, a tough-trip fourth in debut, should move forward with race under belt. Jokemeister was a front-running second in last; very dangerous. Aranjuez makes third start of form cycle after regressing in last; worth long look.

SECOND: Always Charming gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds. Printrack makes first start since claimed after front-end score in last; could easily take another. Runninsonofagun, another that was claimed from most recent start, ran away from four rivals to break maiden on New Year's Eve; must consider.

THIRD: Saratoga Beauty is fresh and owns swift pace and final figures; price won't get pulse racing, however. Keepmyeyeontheboys could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Big Al's Gal displayed improved speed in last and switches to talented bug rider; very playable.

FOURTH: Saratoga Kisses drops two price levels and turns back to sprint; another with unappetizing odds. Amazing Dream was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; logical contender. Alicia's Way gets Lasix and class relief; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Good Skate has worked twice since solid placing in last; getting the meds seals the deal. Good Tip, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, also gets Lasix and adds blinkers; improvement expected. King of Hollywood should be aided by turnback to 7 furlongs.

SIXTH: Breaking Stones makes third start of form cycle after strong third behind a next-out winner last time; another short price on chalk-laden card. Mr. Fidget could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Bellamy Dolce is another that would be aided by swift splits.

SEVENTH: Son of an Ex tallied rapid late-pace figure when a sharp maiden winner in last; finally, something worthy of betting. Therisastormbrewin was a front-end winner when favored in last; short ticket once again. Run for Boston can make a powerful stretch run on best efforts; must consider.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: P J Advantage is rested and could receive favorable setup for late-running style if track is playing fairly. Steam Engine owns bulletlike speed and fast numbers but takes suspicious drop in first start since claimed. Writer's Regret has been idle since front-running score at Finger Lakes in November; price will be tempting. Binkster needed last and owns competitive back numbers; must be factored into the mix.