Best bet: AMERICAN RULE (7)

Best value: TRUE GOLD (8)

FIRST: Lucky Brody tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut third in last; call based on price. Exalted Charm owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Flying With Angels makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

SECOND: Gentle Annie should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Violent Point is fleet-footed but drops after voided claim on Jan. 2; red-flag alert. Cover Photo is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Lady Milagro gets the meds and projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Rooski, riding a two-race winning streak, cutdown top selection on the last jump to score on Dec. 17; very dangerous. Rosemary Potatoes was a front-running winner in debut at Monmouth this past summer; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Derby Kisses drops after making forward move on the numbers last time; wakes up in bad field. Beautiful Banks gets Lasix after rough trip in last; must consider. Midmon owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Mostly Harmless logged improved final fraction in last; returning in 15 days is the clincher. Cupids Girl displayed newfound speed when fifth in same last race as top pick; dangerous. Tap N Glo makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Mi Tres Por Ciento owns fast figures but takes suspicious two-level price drop; can't bet on or against. Fleet Warrior is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Healy's Hope could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: American Rule owns favorable stalker's style and makes first start since claimed by Bill Morey barn. Lost in Rome regressed in last after fast-figured third in prior; rebound threat. Vintage Hollywood is another that took backward step in most recent after swift-numbered effort two back; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: True Gold is firing bullets for first start since Dec. 11; big effort on tap. Bustin Shout was a fast-figured second on New Year's Day; very dangerous. Bronx Bomber packs a potent late kick on "A" efforts.

NINTH: My Last Mission owns speed, gets Lasix and drops; call in weak nightcap. Wickosity, another that gets Lasix and class relief, could be in the garden if top selection fires a blank in the lane. Empire Station should pack intensified wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs; very interesting. Silver Samurai owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

