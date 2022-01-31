Best bet: MY COUSIN RICH (7)

Best value: DEE BO (5)

FIRST: Improper logged fast final fraction when a wide third in debut; added ground plays to strength. Long Term owns speed and adds blinkers; serious, front-end threat. Pathological gets Lasix, blinkers and moves to dirt; wake-up potential.

SECOND: St. Lukes visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden in last start; keeps on giving in first start since claimed. Lanfrankophile is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Hot Stepper was a hard-charging maiden winner in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Vienna Code drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; rates close call. Honey Money, a determined winner in last, owns fast late-pace figures; dangerous. Default Protection broke maiden by 12 lengths last time; must be considered.

FOURTH: Actualize gets the meds after finishing third in key-race debut. Rhumjar also gets Lasix after improved second in last; very playable. Cathedral Beach was less than two lengths behind Rhumjar last time; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Dee Bo regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; class drop seals the deal. Brockmoninoff was a front-running winner in last; big-time player. Stanhope also is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Total Effort was an even third after wide trip in last; improvement predicted. Romantic Man makes quick return (14 days) and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. We Ready needed last and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: My Cousin Rich notched solid late-pace figure when a last-to-first maiden winner in most recent; pairs up. Forgotten Mission is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Malibu Star makes first start with claiming tag; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Famished should pack amplified kick with turnback to 7 furlongs. Chestertown owns fast back numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Repo Rocks consistently tallies swift figures; very dangerous.

NINTH: He's Got It was compromised by wide trip in last; rates close call in weak nightcap. Pineapple Man owns speed and gets Lasix; very playable. Eminency could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Beach Boy Al should improve in second career start; very interesting.