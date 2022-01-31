Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 4
Best bet: EARLY EDITION (7)
Best value: LOST ANCHOR (5)
FIRST: Brew Pub was a fast-figured second in most recent; more to give in weak opener. Boom Boom Kaboom owns four seconds and five thirds from 21 starts; another minor award? Feathers Road was just two lengths behind top selection last time; must consider.
SECOND: It's Mandatory took backward step in last after improved placing in prior; rebounds. Forever Wicked was a willing second in last; dangerous. Perceived drops to lifetime low after seven-week layoff; fire sale?
THIRD: Royal Meghan should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Easy to Bless bested top pick by more than a length when a hard-fought second in last; regresses? Dealing Justice is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.
FOURTH: Chaysenbryn was a useful sixth in last at Laurel and owns a win this surface and distance. Kerik was a two-move second in last; big-time contender. A Ring Thing owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; don't ignore.
FIFTH: Lost Anchor exits sprints and may get the early jump in bulky field. Pals Ally gets additional ground after hard-charging placing in last; very playable. Bells On Her Toes is training consistently and gets class relief; worth long look.
SIXTH: Group Hug is fresh, working with a purpose and packs potent kick on best efforts. Extreme tallied improved internal and final numbers when a solid third in last; serious contender. Blu Grotto should benefit from cutback to mile; right in the thick of this.
SEVENTH: Early Edition notched solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; more to come. Norman Queen broke maiden by an impressive 11 lengths last out; very dangerous. Stencil overcame poor start when a front-end victor in most recent; must be factored into the mix.
EIGHTH: Hammerin Aamer gets confident price hike after hard-charging score in last; pairs up. Tiergan bounced last time after fast-figured third two back; very interesting. Croatian is rested and more than good enough on "A" efforts.
NINTH: Phenomenal Woman gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Incontrovertible failed to get the job done when third at 40 cents on the dollar last time; unplayable price once again. Fortune's Sister should move forward in second start since 10-month absence. Mondeuse is speedy and could get brave on an unchallenged lead.