Best bet: NEXT FLIGHT (8)

Best value: VIOLENT POINT (1)

FIRST: Violent Point makes first start since claimed after determined win in last; more to come. Baba regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Sweet Mia was a late-running victor at this price last time; don't ignore.

SECOND: Polished Gem could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Rainbow Gal might be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Awesomenewyear packs solid late run on best efforts; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Viradia gets class relief after two-month freshener; half-mile work last week seals the deal. Barista Vixen, an even fourth in last, owns fast number on "A" efforts. Shadolamo should be aided by additional furlong; very interesting.

FOURTH: Pursuit of Justice owns speed and drops; call in weak maiden field. Lord Brownie was a willing second at 32-1 last time; very playable. Waheel failed to handle the slop last out; worth long look on dry land.

FIFTH: Lohengrin Two projects as the swiftest of the swift with proper ride. Cool Quartet drops and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Mi Tres Por Ciento owns positional speed and fast final figures; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Plot the Dots, a Maryland shipper, owns numbers that are a strong fit with the locals at this level. Two Thirty Five was a clear-cut second in last; big-time player. Pioneer Spirit makes quick return (six days) and owns speed and swift figures; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Water's Edge was pace-compromised when a game second in last. Blewitt is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take this. Therisastormbrewin is another that has won two in a row; must consider.

EIGHTH: Next Flight gets class break after logging improved internal numbers in last; forward move predicted. Healy's Hope could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Copa faced tougher in first start since two-month absence last time; price will be tempting. Belle Tapisserie plunges in price in first start since claimed; damaged goods?