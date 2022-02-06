Best bet: MISTER LARRY (7)

Best value: CRYPTO CASH (6)

FIRST: Half Birthday adds blinkers and could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride. Kokutai drops and gets Lasix; dangerous. Rock Lobster was a tough-trip 12th in debut; improvement expected.

SECOND: Corkman packs potent kick on best efforts. Coach Bahe is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Jerusalem Gates was second when favored in last; logical contender.

THIRD: Bavarian Creme showed speed when third to an 11-length winner in debut; added furlong is the key. Lucky Girl gets blinkers after useful sixth in first start since 10-month layoff last time; very interesting. Duckphat could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Blame It On Mary is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; ready. Mosienko looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall; very playable. Snicket was second in last two starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Cross Island, an impressive winner in debut last winter, is training sharply for return. Summary Judgment drops and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous if all is well. Hey It's Tati was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Crypto Cash, a non-stressful fourth in last, consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Daddy Knows could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling; big-time threat. Smile Bryan is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SEVENTH: Mister Larry notched swift numbers when a five-length winner in debut; more to come. Rotknee is speedy and working sharply for first start since August; very dangerous. Impressionist impressed when breaking maiden by more than eight lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Beach Boy Al could capitalize on unchallenged lead in weak nightcap. He's Got It was compromised by wide trip last time; very interesting. Pineapple Man gets the meds after improved third in last; developing and dangerous. Eminency failed as the favorite last out; likely underlay once again.