Best bet: PRIMACY (5)

Best value: STRAIGHT SKINNY (6)

FIRST: Mostly Harmless drops after non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Belleshazza also gets class relief and needed last; dangerous. Herecomesangelina debuts for Rudy Rodriguez; could be the goods.

SECOND: Bella Principessa holds razor-sharp current condition; rates close call. Calescent owns speed and is fresh and training with a purpose; worth long look. Sweet Mission was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Boss Cara drops after logging improved internal figures in last; recent work seals the deal. Tellaperfecttale was a useful fourth in first start since two-month absence last time; must consider. New York Banker was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very interesting.

FOURTH: Free Enterprise, 1-for-1 at the Big A, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Mi Tres Por Ciento makes first start since claimed after fast-figured score in last; very playable. Brilliant Brooks is rested and packs potent kick on best effort; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Primacy tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Customerexperience has won three of last four and owns fast final number; big-time threat. Frost Point visually and numerically impressed when taking last at Laurel by nearly eight lengths; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Straight Skinny gets class relief and favorable turnback in distance; call based on price. Mister Candy Ride logs fast final fractions on best efforts; be no surprise. Noble Journey was freshened after regressing in two most recent starts; dangerous on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Epona's Dream was pace- and trip-compromised when a game second in last; more to give. Cazilda Fortytales, a dominant last-race winner, consistently tallies fast figures; short price is the knock. Mashnee, another that was victorious in last, could have more in the tank in third start since layoff.

EIGHTH: War Novel switches barns and makes first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. Motion to Strike was an ultragame second in last; logical contender. Romantic Man should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; must consider. Mister J T owns solid numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.