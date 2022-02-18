Best bet: SANDY'S GARDEN (7)

Best value: READY TO MARCH (2)

FIRST: Empire Station was an improved fourth in last; more to come. Bointheback gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; logical player. Triple Brown is training consistently for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Ready to March is fresh and drops to lifetime low; main speed with heads-up handling. Turnpike Bob gets confident price boost after fast-figured win at Parx last out; very playable. Bustin Pietre owns speed and adds blinkers; worth long look.

THIRD: Winning Drive was compromised by wide trip in last; quick return (11 days) seals the deal. Summer Bourbon is fleet-footed and owns fast back figures; must consider. P J Advantage looms a late-running threat on best efforts.

FOURTH: Queentigua could capitalize on soft lead in weak field. Carly Hustle was a tough-trip second in last; be no surprise. Voice of Spring drops and makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Kong Loves a Fight starts slow but could find today's 1 1/8 miles right in his wheelhouse. Sensibleconclusion was a clear-cut second in fast-figured race last time; dangerous. Excursionniste has the benefit of the rail with short run into first turn; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Gentle Annie could be ideally positioned in field with ample speed. Guns Blazing is fleet-footed and drops two levels; big-time contender. Shasta Star is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Sandy's Garden projects as the dominant front-runner with proper handling. Captainsdaughter could be in the garden if top selection hits the wall. Moam was a useful fourth in first start since August last time; improvement expected.

EIGHTH: Remembermom has drilled twice since hitting gate and losing rider in last; makes amends. Out of the Breech is rested and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts; big-time player. Tamburro's Sox owns speed and sharp current condition; dangerous. Tough Workout is fleet-footed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.