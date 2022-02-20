TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Feb. 24

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: FORTY TWO ACE (6)

Best value: SWEET WILLEMINA (7)

FIRST: Live in Five owns sprinter's speed and could get early jump in weak opener. Inouaintalkintome was second by a pole last time; very dangerous. Elegant Laoban could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

SECOND: R Working Girl projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Left Leaning Lucy should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Investment Grade is fleet-footed and rates a puncher's chance at a beefy ticket.

THIRD: Potantico displayed newfound speed in last; forward move predicted. Invest owns favorable front-running style; dangerous. Nutzforboltz could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Thrill of It is training swiftly for first start in three months; first-time Lasix seals the deal. Juggler, an even fourth in last, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Relate finished second in last two; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Beyond Best tallied improved final fraction at Gulfstream Park last out; half-mile bullet in the interim clinches it. Red Line Overdrive, another South Florida shipper from Todd Pletcher barn, logged fast numbers in both starts; dangerous. Nobodyridesforfree was a useful third in tough-trip debut; worth long look.

SIXTH: Forty Two Ace notched sizzling late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; keeps on giving. Fenway is speedy and training with a purpose for first start since October; very playable. Son of an Ex has logged solid numbers in last two outings; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Sweet Willemina logged "soft" win in last at Parx and owns faster back figures; more to come. Easy to Bless visually and numerically impressed when winning last by seven lengths; very dangerous. Hey Mamaluke is speedy, rested and gets class relief; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Bistrita has worked strongly since handy maiden score last month; pairs up. Ofalltheginjoints has been idle since besting top selection by nearly three lengths in debut on Dec. 9; very playable. Frosted Wild Ride is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Lady Milagro is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
