Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 25
Best bet: LADY OF THOROTON (2)
Best value: NECROMANCER (1)
FIRST: Necromancer drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Dr. Levy displayed improved speed in last; dangerous. Any Minute was third at 95 cents on the dollar last time; short-priced player once again.
SECOND: Lady of Thoroton notched fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; more to come. Thin Legs drops, gets Lasix and outworked 98 rivals on Feb. 12; very dangerous. Rosemary Potatoes is a front-end threat on best effort.
THIRD: Baba, a wire-to-wire winner in last, projects as the main speed once again. Timed Out looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Honey Money consistently fires big efforts; right in the thick of this.
FOURTH: Devious Banker gets the meds and drops into maiden claimer; forward move predicted. Connected also gets class relief and makes first dirt start; very interesting. Lord Brownie has finished second in last two starts; must consider.
FIFTH: Cupids Girl tallied fast final fraction when a game second in last; more to give. Everyoneloveslinda is speedy and gets Lasix; could easily take this. Jabberwock owns win-early breeding; stay tuned to the tote.
SIXTH: Demo Doctor failed to deliver best effort in slop last out; return to dry land is a key. Irish Giant owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; big-time player. Truebelieve is training swiftly for first start since April; worth long look.
SEVENTH: Fancy Feline is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Violentiam could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable. Witch Hunter logged three tight works since eased in December; dangerous if all is well.
EIGHTH: Red Revolution visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by 12 lengths last time; keeps on giving. Printrack is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Silipo was a fast-figured winner for this price in last at Parx; must be factored into the mix.
NINTH: Easy Shot owns sit-and-pounce style the could be well served in wide-open nightcap. Blewitt gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; more than good enough on "A" game. Auburn Hills is fresh and owns positional speed; must consider. Mexican Wonder Boy could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.