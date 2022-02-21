Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 26
Best bet: JESTER'S SONG (5)
Best value: BLU GROTTO (6)
FIRST: Galaxina displayed nice turn of early foot when second to a runaway winner in debut; tighter on Saturday. Frosty Invasion has drilled three times since front-end placing in last; very playable. Empire Lily is fresh and gets Lasix; very interesting.
SECOND: It's Mandatory drops after taking backward step in last; three works since most recent start seal the deal. Profusion has been idle since claimed on Nov. 26; handle with care at short odds. Kid Chocolate would be aided by pace meltdown.
THIRD: The Cobbler tallied rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in debut; more to come. Reggae Music Man was a sharp second in last; logical contender. Taco Bean exits strong placing at the distance; don't overlook.
FOURTH: Kokutai makes third start of form cycle after showing improved speed in last; more to come. Pals Ally was pace- and position-compromised when third in last; very playable. Bells On Her Toes owns positional speed and needed last; worth long look.
FIFTH: Jester's Song notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; cutback to 6 furlongs intensifies late wallop. Actualize is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Highly Respected debuts for Chad Brown; respect highly.
SIXTH: Blu Grotto was a change-of-pace second in last; sitting on breakthrough. Rocco Strong fired crisp half-mile breeze since sharp score in last; big-time player. Extreme delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise.
SEVENTH: Super John gets confident two-level price boost after front-running score in last; pairs up for new barn. Secret Rules was second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Sound Money has trained strongly since fast-figured win on Jan. 8; right in the thick of this.
EIGHTH: Milton the Monster logged monstrous 12-length victory at Parx last out; ready for prime time. Doubly Blessed was rested after facing tougher fields this past summer; 3-for-4 at the Big A. Pirate's Punch owns positional speed and fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.
NINTH: Me 'n Sap projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive handling. Victory Built gets confident price hike after ultra-game placing in last; very dangerous. Honor Among Men is fleet-footed and could prove main foe for the early lead to top selection; must consider. D'vinicris bounced last time after front-running win in prior; rebound threat.