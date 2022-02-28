Best bet: POLISHED GEM (3)

Best value: INCONTROVERTIBLE (6)

FIRST: My Delicious gets favorable cutback in distance after clear-cut second in last; call in weak opener. My Little Lulu displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Bad Breth could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Lohengrin Two was done in by front-end pressure last time; softer flow predicted. P J Advantage makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Vicar's Legend packs potent kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Polished Gem, 1-for-1 at the distance, projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Stencil regressed in last after fast-figured win in last; rebound potential. Awesomenewyear could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Tellaperfecttale tallied fast late-pace and final figures when winning by more than eight lengths last time; pairs up. Norman Queen owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player. Early Edition was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Three Jokers, done in by bad start in last, looms the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Winter Pool could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Son of an Ex is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

SIXTH: Incontrovertible logged swift final fraction when breaking maiden in last; takes another. Summary Judgment could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. How Lucky has trained consistently since dominant maiden win at Laurel in December; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Shesalittle Edgy projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Royal Meghan is fresh and owns sit-and-pounce style; dangerous. Rossa Veloce gets confident price boost after winning last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and drops; bullet work on Feb. 20 seals the deal. O Shea Can U See could impact at beefy odds if top selection wilts in the lane. Bad Guy should pack intensified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Sicilia Mike is another that would benefit from front-end collapse.