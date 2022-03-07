TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: REMEMBERMOM (2)

Best value: BELLAMY DOLCE (6)

FIRST: Binkster drops after being compromised by wide trip in last; rates close call. Karen's Cove dueled on the lead and faded in same last race as top pick; very interesting. Cause of Action owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Remembermom tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Bar Fourteen is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed; dangerous. Royal Realm is more than good enough on "A" game.

THIRD: Devious Banker was a non-stressful fourth in last; potent second-time Lasix stable. Reservation adds blinkers and should improve with race under belt. Salute to America gets the meds and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

FOURTH: Bella Principessa notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; more to come. Girl of Tosconova was a handy, six-length victor in last; very playable. Freddymo Factor, another last-race winner, logged both career scores at the Big A; can't ignore.

FIFTH: Vivazano could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in weak maiden field. Bavarian Creme has trained with a purpose since third to an 11-length winner in debut; worth long look. Laochi owns field's fastest final figures but shows just one listed workout for first start in seven weeks; you've been warned.

SIXTH: Bellamy Dolce should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to mile; call based on price. Coach Bahe, another that should be aided by shorter trip, owns positional speed; very interesting. Make It in Ny drops and has the makings of a likely underlay; proceed with caution.

SEVENTH: Mia Bea Star made last-to-first run en route to four-length score in most recent; takes another. Shalimar Gardens owns speed and fast numbers; logical threat. Voice of Spring makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Pals Ally should possess intensified late punch with turnback to 7 furlongs. Half Birthday was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Reeley Psyched exits game placing in last; be no surprise. Holiday Jazz drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential.

Steve Matthews
