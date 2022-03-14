TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 18

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: RUVIES IN TIME (4)

Best value: ESOR (6)

FIRST: Culdee compiled tight work tab for local debut; call in weak opener. Khuluq fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. Oh Mrs. Maisel could move forward in second start with Lasix; don't ignore.

SECOND: Ragtime Blues makes first start since claimed after strong third in last. Steam Engine is speedy and owns fast figures; likely underlay. P J Advantage could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Live in Five could capitalize on soft flow in compact field. Dare to Be Great gets the meds after wide trip in last; improvement expected. Elegant Laoban could land in exotics on best efforts.

FOURTH: Ruvies in Time pressed fast fractions in key race last time after determined win in prior; rebounds. Betsy Blue tallied fast final fraction when a clear-cut victor in most recent; could easily take another. Baba is a serious front-running threat on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Chaysenbryn makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to come. Kerik was a tough-trip second in last; very interesting. Amity Island can impact on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Esor has trained with a purpose since setting swift splits when a wire-to-wire maiden winner in December; pairs up. Majestic Tiger runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown comes to pass. Noble Journey bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Bank On Anna visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by more than six lengths in last start; keeps on giving. Ready A. P. is training consistently and gets Lasix for first start since July; dangerous. Leelo, another that gets the meds for first time, notched swift numbers when winning on Dec. 11; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Prisoner has taken no prisoners when a dominant winner in both starts; keeps on giving. Wicked Mad is working swiftly at Maryland base; big-time player. Subsidize is more than good enough on best efforts; must consider.

NINTH: Mazal Eighteen regressed in last after front-end win in prior; bounces back. Snicket lost rider out of the gate last time; can't toss. Bankers Daughter is rested and owns favorable sit-and-pounce style.

10TH: Joe Gonzalez gets confident price boost after useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. He's Got It drops and cuts back in distance; very playable. Raw Courage took backward step in last after fast-figured thirds in prior two; worth long look. Fast N Fearious is training consistently for debut; follow the money.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone answers questions
Boone will talk with unvaccinated Yankees ahead of series in Toronto
Gary Sanchez against the Texas Rangers at Yankee
Yanks trade Sanchez, Urshela for Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa
Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a
Barzal skates with Wahlstrom on third line
Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders celebrates
Palmieri scores twice as Islanders beat Ducks
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen talks to
Mets owner on 'Cohen Tax': I'm OK with it
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at spring training Sunday
No new deal coming in near future for deGrom
Didn’t find what you were looking for?