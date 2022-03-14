Best bet: RUVIES IN TIME (4)

Best value: ESOR (6)

FIRST: Culdee compiled tight work tab for local debut; call in weak opener. Khuluq fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. Oh Mrs. Maisel could move forward in second start with Lasix; don't ignore.

SECOND: Ragtime Blues makes first start since claimed after strong third in last. Steam Engine is speedy and owns fast figures; likely underlay. P J Advantage could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Live in Five could capitalize on soft flow in compact field. Dare to Be Great gets the meds after wide trip in last; improvement expected. Elegant Laoban could land in exotics on best efforts.

FOURTH: Ruvies in Time pressed fast fractions in key race last time after determined win in prior; rebounds. Betsy Blue tallied fast final fraction when a clear-cut victor in most recent; could easily take another. Baba is a serious front-running threat on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Chaysenbryn makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to come. Kerik was a tough-trip second in last; very interesting. Amity Island can impact on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Esor has trained with a purpose since setting swift splits when a wire-to-wire maiden winner in December; pairs up. Majestic Tiger runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown comes to pass. Noble Journey bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Bank On Anna visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by more than six lengths in last start; keeps on giving. Ready A. P. is training consistently and gets Lasix for first start since July; dangerous. Leelo, another that gets the meds for first time, notched swift numbers when winning on Dec. 11; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Prisoner has taken no prisoners when a dominant winner in both starts; keeps on giving. Wicked Mad is working swiftly at Maryland base; big-time player. Subsidize is more than good enough on best efforts; must consider.

NINTH: Mazal Eighteen regressed in last after front-end win in prior; bounces back. Snicket lost rider out of the gate last time; can't toss. Bankers Daughter is rested and owns favorable sit-and-pounce style.

10TH: Joe Gonzalez gets confident price boost after useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. He's Got It drops and cuts back in distance; very playable. Raw Courage took backward step in last after fast-figured thirds in prior two; worth long look. Fast N Fearious is training consistently for debut; follow the money.