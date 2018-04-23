TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Friday, April 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: WAR CANOE (6); Best Value: SUGARILLE (7)

FIRST: Lightning Buzz tallied solid final fraction when winning by nearly two lengths last time; more to give. Blame Us All is speedy, rested and drops; dangerous. Missle Bomb also is quick from gate and should be aided by cutback to sprint.

SECOND: Buy for Less was compromised by wide trip when an even third in last; forward move predicted. Mercurian earned improved internal and final figures when facing pricier field at Laurel last time; worth long look. Just Bling It owns speed and adds blinkers; likely underlay.

THIRD: Paula’s Pistol compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since Feb. 2; primed and ready. Dune Buggy exits hard-fought placing in last; bounces today? Stars Wilburn should be aided by added ground and will offer juicy ticket; very interesting.

FOURTH: Carlisle Belle was a late-running fourth in last and switch to sod should play to strength. Summer Squeeze is training sharply for drop into maiden-claiming ranks; very dangerous. Sardonyx also gets class relief and adds blinkers; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Loki’s Vengeance fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut win on March 16; pairs up. Eye Luv Lulu is speedy and consistently delivers strong efforts; big-time player. Weekend Hideaway has logged his career-best numbers on the Belmont surface; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: War Canoe notched endurance-building training slate for first start since Dec. 3; enhanced wallop at 7 furlongs. Discreet Image is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Groton St Scout moves to grass with fast dirt figures; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Sugarille tallied rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; takes another. Sandy Belle is fleet-footed and owns win and a third in two starts at Belmont Park. Silly Sister is 2-for-2 on Belmont loam; dangerous. My Won Love has won two in a row; must be considered.

EIGHTH: St Louie compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since November; rates close call over uncoupled barn mate. Roman Approval, also from Mike Maker stable, looms the controlling speed from the hedge; very playable. Governor Malibu makes first grass start for Christophe Clement; must respect.

NINTH: Wappinger displayed improved speed in last start after logging solid final fraction two races back; sitting on breakthrough. Dream Passage is rested, training strongly and owns fast numbers on “A” game; very dangerous. Caitriona needed last and could make big-time forward move with switch to grass. Kressie has been idle since top-figured second on Big A turf in November; logical, short-priced player.

