Best Bet: OLD UPSTART (4); Best Value: HOLLYWOOD CAT (2)

FIRST: Desert Affair logged three tight works since dominant victory on March 25; more to come. Lipstickonmycollar fired an eye-catching, half-mile bullet drill on April 28; speedy and dangerous. This Bird Can Sing is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. Spinyatta is a front-end threat on best.

SECOND: Hollywood Cat was a non-stressful sixth in first start since October last time; forward move predicted. Questeq gets rider upgrade after being speed sharpened in last; dangerous. Dynamic War also is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Princess Char is training swiftly for first start since October; call in weak maiden field. Malarkey compiled tightly grouped work tab for debut; good be the goods. Saturdays Vapor was a game second in debut; takes backward step today? Mad Dog Matters is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback in distance; must consider.

FOURTH: Old Upstart packs a powerful late wallop on best efforts; price play in wide-open field. Abounding Legacy is fresh and owns positional speed; dangerous. Bad Student is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Shadow Rider fired 5-furlong bullet on Monday; very interesting.

FIFTH: Into the Breach is training with a purpose for first start since June; primed and ready. Mathematician is speedy and could prove tough to collar on a soft lead. Azzedine has finished second in both starts; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Battle Station projects as the main speed in compact field. Breaking the Rules finished strongly when breaking maiden in debut; worth long look. Pop the Hood is firing bullets and owns fast figures on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Poshsky logged three endurance-building workouts since being outclassed last time; improvement predicted. King of New York owns solid numbers and drops to lifetime low; big-time threat. Adventist owns fast late-pace figures on “A” game; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Highway Star has trained strongly since sub-par effort nine weeks ago; rebounds to best. Pacific Wind ran a hole in the wind when winning by more than eight lengths at Keeneland last time; very dangerous. Holiday Disguise logged five wins and a second since tough-trip fourth in debut; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Monster Bea lost all chance last time after tossing head at the start; sitting on breakthrough. Fox Rules was a front-running winner in last and could play out as the controlling speed once again; very playable. Parauari gets Lasix and makes U.S. debut for Chad Brown; any questions?

TENTH: Celtic Serenade was second to a much-the-best winner on Big A dirt last time and tallied career-fastest figure on Belmont grass last fall; surface switch is the key. Chenais’ Posse is training with a purpose for first start since November; price will be tempting. Headfirst is another that’s working sharply for return from layoff; must consider. Galway Girl delivered best race on Belmont sod last fall; very interesting.