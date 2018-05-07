TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Friday, May 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: AQUAPHOBIA (8); Best Value: JAVELIN (7)

FIRST: Zechariah was a useful fifth in debut on Big A turf on April 21 and should improve on Belmont’s more expansive course. Blurred Line makes first start since said by Danny Gargan; dangerous. Ten Eyck compiled tight work slate for first start since October; must consider.

SECOND: You Promise is 0-for-25 but is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures and may have finally found the right field. Megalopsychia has worked sharply since game third in last start; dangerous. Classy Cara needed last and owns competitive back numbers.

THIRD: Arewehavingfunyet gets confident class boost in first start since said; rates call in wide-open field. Bonita Springs owns a win on Belmont grass and is training with a purpose for first start since February; very playable. Zeven is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Free N Clear could impact at fat price if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Devamani passed 10 rivals from the first call to the finish when a hard-charging second in stateside debut at Keeneland; more to give. Shahroze owns speed, has the benefit of the rail and is training sharply; very dangerous. Business Expense needed last and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Cozzy Spring projects as the controlling speed from favorable post in compact field; handicapping 101. No Need to Appeal has trained strongly since being compromised by poor start in last; big-time player. Short Kakes gets class relief and has won three of last five starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Her Latest Film has worked strongly since tough-trip fourth in debut at Gulfstream; improvement predicted. Soar From Shadows is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. Special Trip was a game second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Javelin gets confident price hike after game placing in last; faster back figures seal the deal. Lucky Town owns positional speed and consistently delivers strong efforts; dangerous. More Front takes backward step in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Aquaphobia ships cross country, cross-country skiing after clear-cut victory in last start at Santa Anita; owns wins on both coasts. Dowse’s Beach owns sprinter’s speed and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead; very playable. Made You Look owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont turf; deserves long look.

NINTH: Tres Charmant was an even fifth in first start since eight-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Kitten’s CoverGirl is fresh, training sharply and owns fast numbers; very dangerous. Velvet Trinni is speedy, drops and could capitalize on unchallenged lead; don’t ignore. Factoring compiled tight work slate for first start since January for Michelle Nevin; must be factored into the mix.

