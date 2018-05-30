Best Bet: JAVELIN (8); Best Value: CAPE FEAR (6)

FIRST: Parboo entry: Trinni Ninja makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and mate Dark Tricks owns speed; call in weak opener. Aly’s All Out logged four tight works since game placing in debut on April 8; very dangerous. Lila Ruth fired half-mile bullet for debut with Linda Rice; must be given a look.

SECOND: Karma Delight drops and should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Ranger in Paradise is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; dangerous. Too Fast to Pass did the dirty work on the lead when a determined third in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Money Purse returns to grass after clear-cut placing behind a repeat winner in last; rates close call. La Naturel owns two seconds and a third from three starts; logical, short-priced threat. Full Tilt Treasure is fleet-footed and should be favorably positioned near the front at 6 furlongs on inner turf; must consider.

FOURTH: Converge owns fast late-pace and final figures and is training with a purpose for first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn. Changewilldoyagood is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Samadi Sky makes third start of form cycle after solid third in last; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Tough Old Bird was tough-trip third in last and should be well placed in field with ample speed. Jump for Joy has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Jacqueline D logged five tight works since fast-figured fourth in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Cape Fear packs powerful late punch and compiled solid work slate for first start since August; call based on price potential. Animauxselle made seven-wide sustained rally when a hard-charging third in last; very dangerous. Banty’s Girl should be advantageously positioned near the front in big field.

SEVENTH: Starlite Mission logged a string of 5-furlong workouts for first start in seven weeks; primed for breakthrough. Adorable Song displayed speed in debut and is another that has compiled eye-catching training tab; price will be tempting. New Pass owns a second and a third in two starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Javelin took backward step in last start after fast-figured placing in previous race; rebounds. Zap Zap Zap was geared down when a clear-cut winner at this price in last at Gulfstream; dangerous. May Be a Diamond exits front-running score versus N2L rivals last time; big-time threat in current form. Stretch’s Stone owns fast numbers on “A” game but has been on the bench for 420 days; must take the good with the bad.

NINTH: Hawkish tallied rapid late-pace numbers in all three starts; swift recent work slate seals the deal. Catholic Boy is fresh and logs swift figures on best efforts; big-time threat. Analyze It is 3-for-3 and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

TENTH: Reflected Star was pace and trip compromised when an even fourth in last; half-mile bullet last week is the clincher. Poshsky has notched game placings in last two starts; same finish on Saturday? Blarp compiled purposeful work slate for first start since September; right in the thick of this. Two Down One to Go moves to grass and could play out as the controlling speed at playable price.