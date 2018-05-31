Best Bet: NUTZFORBOLTZ (7); Best Value: GROTON ST SCOUT (1)

FIRST: Groton St Scout gets class relief and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Satin Sheets has been sidelined since March but is more than good enough on “A” game. Moment of Triumph has logged front-end wins in two of last three starts; must consider.

SECOND: Madame Barbarian moves to grass after hard-charging win on Belmont’s main track last time; transfers razor-sharp form. Zeven stopped in last but is a front-running threat on best; don’t ignore. Truth in the Lies takes suspicious price plunge after failing to beat a horse in last; fire sale?

THIRD: Cavaradossi has trained sharply since fast-figured second in last; more to give. Candygram is another that has worked swiftly since game placing in last; very dangerous. Consensus Thinking makes second start for Chad Brown after finishing third when favored in debut; recoups losses?

FOURTH: Andronikos notched clear-cut victory in first start on Belmont sod on May 5; pairs up. Mo Diddley was an even third on Churchill turf last out; dangerous. Inalienable Rights is training sharply and is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; worth look.

FIFTH: Dab is rested, working with a purpose and owns swift numbers on best races. Three Goals was a fast-figured third on April 28 but shows light work tab in the interim; mixed message. Dry Martini owns speed and adds blinkers; very interesting.

SIXTH: Fly fired half-mile bullet since strong second on Keeneland grass last out; call based on price potential. Epping Forest has logged all four career wins on Belmont grass; likely underlay. Short Kakes owns fast late-pace and final figures on dirt and could benefit from switch to sod.

SEVENTH: Nutzforboltz turns back to 7 furlongs and should pack amplified late wallop in contentious field. News Anchor has hit the board in all four starts; logical, short-priced player. Elenzee is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Timeline was a fast-figured winner in lone start at Belmont Park (last year’s Peter Pan Stakes); rates close call. Tapwrit, the winner of last year’s Belmont, owns very swift numbers but has been on the bench since August; your move. Hoffenheim stretches out to more appropriate distance; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Unforeseeable adds blinkers after being pace and trip compromised in last; forward move predicted. Tom’s Music was a much-improved second in last and hails from suddenly-live Carlos Martin barn; very playable. Bay Hill was a clear-cut second in last at Gulfstream; nice fit with the locals at this level. Texican has trained swiftly since willing second in last start; right in the thick of this.