Best Bet: WINSTON’S CHANCE (5); Best Value: SPRING ON CURLIN (4)

FIRST: Bronx Bomber is from a dam that has produced two stakes winners; best guess. La Fuerza has been training swiftly for debut for Todd Pletcher; follow the money. Hushion compiled tight work tab for first start; worth long look.

SECOND: Strong Side was done in by hot pace in last start after much-the-best win two races back; rebounds. Major Force was a visually-impressive winner on May 26; could easily repeat. Rappel is rested and logged only career win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting.

THIRD: We Are Family tallied swift final fraction when a game third at Pimlico in last start; more to give. Blooming gets blinkers and Lasix and is firing bullets for switch to main track; very dangerous. Restructure notched swift 5-furlong drill to conclude work tab; could be the goods.

FOURTH: Spring on Curlin logged three tight works since late-running third on dirt in last; return to grass plays to strength. Free Kitty is fleet-footed and exits game placing in last; very dangerous. High Promise fired 5-furlong bullet since tough-trip fifth in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Winston’s Chance ships in from Finger Lakes after change-of-pace third in last; ready for prime time. Horoscope is speedy and makes third start since yearlong layoff; big-time player. Rock Doc logged rapid 5-furlong work since last start; improvement expected.

SIXTH: Codrington gets confident price boost after clear-cut victory in last; pairs up. Regal Dame fired two bullet drills since front-running win in last; very playable. Theodosia owns sprinter’s speed and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Belle of the Spa owns two wins from four starts on Belmont grass and is training with a purpose for first start since October; primed for big effort. Eloweasel was a game second when even money in last; fails as the favorite again? March X Press never got involved in race taken off turf last time; return to grass is key.

EIGHTH: Wonderful Light notched three tight works since strong victory in key race on May 5; call in contentious dash. Eye Luv Lulu owns speed, fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; be no surprise. Stallwalkin’ Dude has been sidelined since winning Fall Highweight Handicap in November; easily could run past field in the stretch on “A” effort.

NINTH: Galway Girl wheels back in a hurry after being done in by poor start on June 13; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Flippity Flop drops and turns back to a sprint after having the lead at the 6-furlong call in last start; very interesting. Lady Camille is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; worth long look. Single Mission was second to a tons-the-best winner in race moved to sloppy main track last time; right in the thick of this.