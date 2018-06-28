Best Bet: PLANS TO PROSPER (6); Best Value: MY MISS LILLY (8)

FIRST: The Postmaster passed runners at every call when third in debut; experience is key in field of mostly newcomers. Doups Point compiled tightly grouped work tab for debut; dangerous. Plebe logged two 5-furlong drills to conclude training; follow the money.

SECOND: Dancing Breeze is firing bullets for first start since November; primed and ready. La Moneda is 3-for-3 on Belmont grass; very dangerous. Sister Sophia is fresh and owns fast figures; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Polar City was a front-running winner in last and owns faster back numbers; pairs up. Quai Voltaire regressed in last after determined win in previous start; rebound threat. Fleet Irish drops to lifetime low and has delivered best efforts at Belmont; big-time player.

FOURTH: Pas de Soucis did the dirty work up front when a game second in last; enjoys softer flow. Princess Gibraltar owns a stalker’s style that will be well served if pace meltdown comes to pass. Feeling Bossy owns five wins on Belmont turf and hails from Jason Servis stable but shows no listed works for first start in 33 days; mixed message.

FIFTH: Our Circle of Love was a pole clear for second in fast-figured, ultra-game debut at Laurel; ready for prime time. Big Birthday is training with a purpose for first start since October for Chad Brown; must consider. Length, also on bench since last fall, compiled eye-catching work slate for return; very interesting.

SIXTH: Plans to Prosper tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second on Monmouth grass last out; more to give. Nantucket Red chased sizzling splits when a keen fourth last time; serious, front-end player. Coexistence (sharp second in only turf start) and Good Marks (gets Lasix for stateside debut) are uncoupled runners from Chad Brown barn; neither would surprise.

SEVENTH: D’yer Mak’er is training sharply for first start since December and delivered strong efforts on Belmont sod last fall; call based on price. News Anchor made middle move and weakened in first start since seven-month layoff last time; duly tightened and dangerous. Nutzforboltz has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

EIGHTH: My Miss Lilly has trained sharply since failing to fire in Kentucky Oaks; rested and ready. Coach Rocks could play out as the controlling speed in contentious Mother Goose; worth long look. Midnight Bisou packs potent wallop on “A” game and makes first start since moving to Steve Asmussen stable; very interesting.

NINTH: King of New York was pace and position compromised when a strong third in last; set for best in wide-open nightcap. Reflected Star was a handy, front-running winner at this level last time; very dangerous. Mr Maybe is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this. Red Rifle gets class relief and returns to grass; more than good enough on best.