Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Sunday, July 1

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: HAVE ANOTHER (5); Best Value: IM THE CAPTAIN NOW (8)

FIRST: Special Risk was speed sharpened in sprint last time; controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Paula’s Pistol is training sharply for first start since April; solid late kick on best. Daria’s Angel exits handy score in last; very dangerous.

SECOND: Satin Sheets makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson after winning second in a row on June 2; more to come. My Won Love is fresh, training with a purpose and owns fast figures on “A” efforts. Stay Fond could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Twisted Tom is firing bullets for first start since October for Chad Brown; primed and ready. Pat On the Back exits fast-figured placings in last two starts; very dangerous. Can You Diggit regressed in last after front-end win in previous start; rebound potential.

FOURTH: Social Paranoia was a clear-cut second in debut; experience is key in field of newcomers. Unionizer noticeably picked up the tempo in final work; follow the money. Dillon Rocks is another that intensified workouts as race day neared; very interesting.

FIFTH: Have Another has yet to taste defeat in two starts on Belmont loam; wins another. Pop the Hood is training swiftly and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; big-time player. Killybegs Captain also is working sharply and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; must consider.

SIXTH: Saratoga Colonel overcame wide run when a determined winner in last; call in wide-open field. Phone Funky Munky was an even fifth in first start since 10-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Ides of Arch owns fast figures on best efforts and notched endurance-building 5-furlong work on June 20 for first start since November; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Throw the Fade gets slight cutback in distance after willing second in last; amplified wallop predicted. Payne is training strongly for first start since November for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Metaphorical owns speed and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead; don’t overlook.

EIGHTH: Im the Captain Now was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; more to come. Holiday Bonus was short in the lane when making first start since eight-month absence last time; tighter on Sunday. Not in Charge is riding a forward line on the numbers; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Cross Multiply took backward step in last after improved third in previous start; rebounds. Leading Storm moves to turf after displaying improved speed in last; very playable. Fast as Kitten made sustained rally when a strong second in last; big-time threat. Sir Frost makes first start since gelded and first start with Lasix; very interesting.

