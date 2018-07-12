Best Bet: EPPING FOREST (8); Best Value: LEX VEGAS (4)

FIRST: Saturdaynightfling gets favorable cutback in distance and makes peak start of form cycle. Lady of Miracles is speedy and drops; dangerous. J C S Star regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Town Fair is training with a purpose and drops to lifetime low; weakness of field is selection’s strength. The Giant’s Vow turns back to sprint and makes third start since seven-month layoff. Gotcha Gabin was done in by sizzling fractions last time; dangerous with softer flow.

THIRD: La Fuerza visually and numerically impressed when winning well-bet debut; more to come. What the Luck beat a next-out winner when a front-end victor in debut; dangerous. Hushion was a distant second to top selection on June 22; closes gap?

FOURTH: Lex Vegas gets class relief after chasing swift splits in last; forward move predicted. Forest Blue is riding a two-race winning streak and owns fast figures; easily could take this. Karma Delight fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; very interesting.

FIFTH: Millies Party Boat returns to NY-bred ranks and owns fast back figures; throw deep in weak field. Mango M has trained sharply since game placing in last; big-time threat. Paynter’s Prize makes second start since seven-month layoff after speed sharpener in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Kat O MIne is 1-for-1 on Belmont grass and logged tight work tab for first start since November. Discreet Image owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Enthusiastic Gal was pace and position compromised when a strong third in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Honey Graeme drops and goes turf to dirt and should be primed for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Say Cin Cin could impact if pace gets fast and furious. She’sakittykat is another that would be aided by front-end meltdown.

EIGHTH: Epping Forest tallied solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Team of Teams is quick from the gate and could play out as the speed of the speed with addition of blinkers. Rumble Doll needed last and is a three-time winner on Belmont grass; worth long look.

NINTH: Projected is training with a purpose for return from seven-week freshener for Chad Brown; peak effort predicted. Voodoo Song notched fast internal and final figures when a strong third in Poker Stakes last time; very playable. Disco Partner has trained strongly since winning Jaipur Stakes last out; major threat.

TENTH: Troffissio moves to dirt and drops after speed and fade in debut on turf; call in weak nightcap. Tequila Sunday was dq’d from 8-length maiden score last time after beating the gate on June 23; very dangerous. Queen Apollo is fleet-footed and working sharply for first start since January; right in the thick of this. Trinni Ninja could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.