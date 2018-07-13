TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, July 15

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: FROSTY GAL (8); Best Value: RUN FOR BOSTON (6)

FIRST: Patriotic Endeavor stretches out to distance (one mile) of 4 of 7 career wins; close call in cheap opener. Timely Tradition bested top selection by nearly five lengths when a fast-figured winner on June 16; be no surprise. Midnight Bounty logged three swift works for first start in 56 days; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Chad Brown entry: Quidura is training sharply for first start since October and mate Fifty Five packs powerful late kick; potent pairing. Team of Teams is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Delectation gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Byself has been that way at the finish in both starts; takes another. No Hayne No Gayne logged four tight works after firing a dud in last; rebound potential. Tiznow’s Smile should be aided by return to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Barrel of Destiny is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; career best predicted. Union Patriot notched three solid works for first start since April; very interesting. Danielle’s Pride was a fast-figured fourth in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Animauxselle should pack enhanced late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Final Form exits pace-pressing tightener in last; dangerous. Tiffany’s Freud logged only lifetime win on Belmont sod; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Run for Boston was pace compromised when a better-than-it-looks third in last; call based on price potential. Ten Eyck makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and third outing since seven-month layoff; very dangerous. Joe’s Smokin Gun was second at this level in last two outings; runner-up again?

SEVENTH: Positively Jean lived up to heavy tote support when a front-running winner in debut; more to come. Maiden Beauty shows a work tab that culminated with crisp half-mile drill; very interesting. Native Dawn rated kindly when a visually impressive winner in first start; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Frosty Gal tallied swift late-pace figure in most recent start on Belmont turf last summer; sitting on breakthrough effort. Miss Mystique pursued fast fractions when a strong fourth in last; very playable in third start since five-month absence. Puparee regressed in last start after improved effort two races back; worth long look at long odds.

NINTH: Wheresthebarber has trained consistently since failing to deliver on solid tote support in debut this past winter; timid call in bad race that closes curtain on mediocre Belmont spring-summer meeting. Trinni Juice is fresh and makes first start since gelded; dangerous. Raging Fire is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; big-time threat. Latin Love Bug was an improved third in last; must be factored into the mix.

