Best Bet: WAYNES FOOTSTEPS (9); Best Value: COME DANCING (8)

FIRST: Madame Barbarian was a front-end winner in last and projects as the main speed once again. Arewehavingfunyet runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Majestic Kindness regressed in last after winning two straight; rebound threat.

SECOND: Shiny Copper Penny is 0-for-23 but owns field's fastest numbers; may have found right bunch. Strategic Outlook bested a next-out winner when second in debut; another Chad Brown underlay. Clyde's Runner was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Aurelius Maximus fired 5-furlong bullet since even third in debut for Brown; if you can't beat'em, join'em. Fullness of Time also has worked sharply since first start for Brown; tough field to find a good bet. Empire of War exits speed and fade in debut for Todd Pletcher; short prices abound.

FOURTH: Black Tide gets class relief and returns to favorite course; primed for best in third start of form cycle. Big Rock could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Seize is speedy and makes first start for Jason Servis; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Hay Field packs solid kick and has won four of last five starts; rates close call. Full House is fleet-footed and firing bullets; very dangerous. Pacific Gale tallied fast figure when a tough-trip fourth in last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Hoboe compiled tight work tab for first start in nearly a year; fast-late pace numbers seal the deal. Mo Diddley owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont sod; very playable. Mascarello took backward step in last after winning previous outing; bounce-back potential.

SEVENTH: Family Biz was a good-looking second in debut and holds an experience edge in field of mainly newcomers. Looking At Bikinis compiled eye-catching work slate for debut with Chad Brown; wouldn't be an eye-opener if he won. Bring the Dough also makes first start for Brown; what a game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Come Dancing owns sprinter's speed and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Berned packs potent wallop and could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. No Need to Appeal overcame rough journey to win last; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Waynes Footsteps gets added ground and looms the controlling speed with top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Doups Point was a hard-charging second in last; big-time threat. Pipes fired 3-furlong bullet since strong third in last; be no surprise. Awesome Adversary is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; improvement expected.