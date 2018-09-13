Best Bet: TIZNOW'S SMILE (7); Best Value: SIMONA (4)

FIRST: Its All Relevant has worked two times since speed and fade versus tougher last out; improvement predicted. Sparty Boy is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; dangerous. Orpheus makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Here Comes Jackie fired half-mile bullet since two-move sixth in last at Monmouth; call based on price potential. Multi Strategy makes first grass start for Chad Brown; need more? Elite Mom debuts for Brown; this is getting boring.

THIRD: Plink Freud was a tough-trip fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Mike's Girl was a strong second in same last race as top selection; logical. Itsakeyper gets Lasix and fired half-mile bullet on Aug. 29; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Simona regressed in last after swift-numbered sixth in previous start; rebounds at generous price. Malarkey exits wire-to-wire maiden score and could play out as the controlling speed once again. Courageous Queen logged fast figures in both starts; if chalk is your game.

FIFTH: Brooke Marie tallied solid late-pace figure when besting a next-out winner when second in debut; more to come. Catsoutofthebag exits sprints and could play out as the main speed in turf debut. Fierce Scarlet is training sharply for second start for Chad Brown and uncoupled mate Black Dynamite makes first start for Brown; enough already.

SIXTH: Ides of Arch was an even sixth in 12-horse field last time and owns faster back numbers. Gamblers Fallacy (Chad Brown) made explosive run to win debut in race that was moved to dirt; would another victory really shock you? Accolade was too close to fast pace last time and logged only win on Belmont sod; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Tiznow's Smile made last-to-first run to win last and logged three works in the interim; pairs up. Stormy's Song turns back to sprint and should pack amplified wallop; very playable. Ascot Walk has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; be no surprise. Pink Sands tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden last time; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Canny is speedy and is training swiftly at Fair Hill base; wire to wire with proper ride. Enthusiastic Girl, 2-for-2 on Belmont grass, will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Arch of Troy has finished second at this level in last two; runner-up again?

NINTH: Capla Temptress was pace-and-trip compromised when a clear-cut second in last; half-mile bullet on Sept. 1 seals the deal. Barkaa and Shadan are uncoupled mates from Chad Brown barn that get Lasix for stateside debuts; what a game. Reversethedecision, another from Brown barn, is a last-race winner; you can't make this stuff up.

TENTH: Timeless Beauty is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving in wide-open nightcap. Reata's Reward is fleet-footed and notched both career wins at Belmont Park; very playable. Held Accountable drops and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Beautiful Buzz makes first start for Danny Gargan after front-end score in last; right in the thick of this.