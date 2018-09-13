Best Bet: FAST BOAT (3); Best Value: SHILOH LANE (6)

FIRST: Belleville Spring drops, returns to dirt and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Class Won was a clear-cut second at this level in last dangerous. La Cat Warrior is fresh and packs potent late kick on best efforts.

SECOND: It Justhitthe Wire was dq'd when a winner in debut; gets another chance. Malibu Mischief is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Canteen, a $550k yearing, debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.

THIRD: Fast Boat compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since January; primed and ready. Dr. Edgar delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical. Via Egnatia owns speed and needed last; forward move predicted.

FOURTH: Qian B C was a tough-trip fifth in debut; takes this with smoother journey. Wisecrack sheds the blinkers and makes first start since gelded after speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Wicked Grin bested a next-out winner when a strong second in debut; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Formal Start regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. H Man also took backward step in last after winning two back; very playable. Nolinski is working with a purpose for first start since February; worth long look.

SIXTH: Shiloh Lane is rested and delivered career-best effort off similar layoff last fall; call based on price. Victor Lounge owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Novus was a game second at this level in last; easily could take this.

SEVENTH: Driven By Thunder is speedy, makes first outing since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and has won four of last six starts; more to come. Astounding owns stalker's style and will be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. War Bond adds blinkers and can prove to be a big-time, front-end threat on best efforts.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Eight Town gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; call in small but contentious group. Celtic Chaos exits hard-charging score in last and has paired up wins in past; dangerous. True Timber has been idle since top-figured win on June 10; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Millies Party Boy was compromised by poor start in last and owns fast late-pace figures on "A" game; call in weak nightcap. Riendo is fleet-footed and riding a forward line on the numbers; big-time player. Run for Boston made sustained run from back of the pack when a strong second in last; very dangerous. Joe's Smokin Gun has finished second in three of last four starts; must consider.