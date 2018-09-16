Best bet: MOBRIDGE (4)

Best value: WEGETSDAMUNNYS (5)

FIRST: Belisarius has won two in a row; more to come. Boss Man could boss these on the lead; dangerous. Mutasaawy owns a win over Belmont fences; consider.

SECOND: Zanjabeel won Grade 1 Iroquois by five lengths last time; pairs up. Optimus Prime leaped his way to determined win in Grade 1 NY Turf Writer's Handicap last time; dangerous. Personal Start is speedy and can lead at every fence; must consider.

THIRD: Brass Ring is fleet-footed, drops and cuts back to shorter sprint. Bizness Beauty could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Sweet Carolina is training with a purpose for first dirt start; very interesting.

FOURTH: Mobridge was a tough-trip fifth on Spa sod in last; six-time winner on Belmont turf. Fox Rules is speedy, drops and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Cloontia was a clear-cut winner at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Wegetsdamunnys notched swift late-pace figure when a game second in last; rail draw seals the deal. Free N Clear was a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Vortex Road owns four wins, five seconds and a third from last 10 starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Shamrocked tallied improved internal figures in last; main speed with aggressive ride from the fence. American Power is riding a two-race winning streak and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; big-time threat. Win With Pride packs potent late kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Harley Q returns to maiden ranks after regressing in second-career start; rebounds. Sadie Lady is training swiftly at Fair Hill for high-octane barn (Arnaud Delacour); could be the goods. Awesome Alana debuts for Chad Brown; tote board will tell you all you need to know.

EIGHTH: Banty's Girl was too close to the pace last time; return to rating tactics is the key. Grandpa's Arianna cuts back after even fourth in last; amplified kick predicted. Bid You Adieu has been claimed from both lifetime starts; very interesting.

NINTH: Bramble Queen owns positional speed and will offer generous price; solid combination. Supercommittee logged rapid final fraction when breaking maiden last out; very playable. Data Dependent has trained sharply since game placing in last; be no surprise.

10TH: Via Castagna has worked sharply since speed and fade in first start since eight-month absence last out; duly tightened. Pay the Price also displayed speed in last and now makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Theresa's Boy is riding a forward line on the numbers. Huracan is 0-for-25 but can impact if fractions get fast and furious.