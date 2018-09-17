Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Sept. 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: FROSTED ICE (9); Best Value: WE SHOULD TALK (6)

FIRST: Lou's Chardonnay regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Asian's Way exits top-numbered score in last but drops in first start since claimed; mixed message. Non Finisce Mai is a front-end threat on best efforts.

SECOND: Salt Pond adds blinkers and returns to grass; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Keota runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Raven's Rabbit is fleet-footed, improving and starts from the rail; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Golden Award is speedy, rested and training sharply; rates close call. Our Circle of Love has finished second in all three starts; minor award again? Lady Hester was third in stateside debut; must consider.

FOURTH: Samadi Sky drops after tough-trip seventh in last; potent late kick on "A" game. Sudden Surprise owns fast figures and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Mighty Zealous also logs swift numbers and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Cilantro owns sprinter's speed and could get the early jump in compact field. Indy's Lady tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging fourth in last; very playable. Land Mine owns three wins and two seconds from last six starts; dangerous.

SIXTH: We Should Talk has worked two times since last-to-first win in first turf start; pairs up. Uncle Youdge is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Joe Sharp; big-time player. Frisky Magician took backward step in most recent after fast-closing second in previous start; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Herecomesyourman gets slight cutback in distance and should pack enhanced late wallop in contentious field. Arch of the Diver moves to grass after visually and numerically impressive score last month; very dangerous. Lemonist was a game second behind a repeat winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Starlite Mission notched improved final fraction when a strong third in last; crisp 3-furlong work last week seals the deal. Gobi owns fast numbers and ships in for potent Philly-based barn; very interesting. Out of Orbit has finished second in last two outings; lesser spoils again?

NINTH: Frosted Ice has worked sharply since drawing off in fast-figured win last out; more to come. Bankit has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; logical, short-priced threat. Just Right exits wire-to-wire maiden win in last; front-end player once again.

TENTH: Bad Guy returns to maiden ranks and switches back to grass and should offer playable price in wide-open nightcap. Perfect Joke moves to grass and gets added ground after useful sixth in debut; improvement predicted. Local Edition was a much-improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Testy Kitten fired 5-furlong bullet drill since even fifth in debut; worth long look.

