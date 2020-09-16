TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections forSaturday, Sept. 19

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: ZONIC (1); Best Value: FLASH GORDON (10)

FIRST: Zonic gets confident price hike after dominant win in last; pairs up. Later Cat, a last-race winner at Monmouth, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Hit It Once More owns fast back figures; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Snicket lands in weak field; now or never. Equant noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout. Tiny Magoo is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; don't ignore.

THIRD: Winning Factor is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Conviction Trade displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Epic Bromance is training swiftly for first local start; very interesting.

FOURTH: Beach Front is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers. Justice of War compiled tight work tab for first start since February; let price be your guide. Flying Finish makes first start with claiming tag; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Neige Blanche was a useful fourth when making first U.S. start in Del Mar Oaks; forward move predicted. Key Biscayne was compromised by slow fractions last time; worth a look. Antoinette bested Key Biscayne by three lengths when a front-end winner of Saratoga Oaks last out; speedy and must be respected.

SIXTH: Engrave has drilled three times since clear-cut second in debut; rates close call. Likeable also was second in first start and obviously would be no surprise. Rational Choice is an uncoupled newcomer from the Chad Brown barn; need more?

SEVENTH: Stone Town projects as the controlling speed in turf and route debut. Momentia was a sharp second in debut on Laurel sod; could easily take this. Island Treasure is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; tote should provide additional clues.

EIGHTH: Flashpackinbarbie was done in by chasing swift splits last time; better setup on Saturday. Stretchthestory should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance; dangerous. Firenze Freedom needed last and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues; very tempting if price is generous.

NINTH: Opt should possess enhanced wallop at 7 furlongs. Fast Getaway endured tough trip in last; front-running threat on "A" effort. Maxwell Esquire could be aided by added ground.

TENTH: Fast Gordon needed last and drops into maiden claimer; breakthrough predicted. Forest Spirit owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; very interesting. Mommie's Jewel has finished third in last two starts; gets show dough again? Freudian Analyst is 0-for-32 but owns competitive numbers on best efforts; it's all about the price.

